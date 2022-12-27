Washington-Texas Alamo Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

No. 20 Texas is favored by more than a field goal against No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Bowl games are all about who is present, both physically and mentally, and the Longhorns could have a lot of absence to deal with here. Three star players are skipping the bowl game for the draft: running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, and linebacker Demarvion Overshown.

Robinson and Johnson combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns this season. Overshown was the Longhorns’ No. 2 tackler with 96. And backup quarterback Hudson Card has portalized.

Meanwhile, top 10 Heisman finisher Washington quarterback Michael Penix is not only playing in the bowl game, he’s coming back in 2023 as well.

Texas probably lost any semblance of offensive balance without its star running backs. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and wideout Xavier Worthy could have a big night against a vulnerable Huskies pass defense, but there also has been no stopping Penix and his receiving corps.

Washington vs. Texas Alamo Bowl Odds

Spread: WASHINGTON +3.5 (-125) | TEXAS -3.5 (-105)

WASHINGTON +3.5 (-125) | TEXAS -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: WASH (+125) | TEX (-161)

WASH (+125) | TEX (-161) Total: 66.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

66.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110) Game Info: Dec. 29, 2022 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Dec. 29, 2022 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas

Washington Straight-Up Record: 10-2

Washington Against the Spread Record: 7-5

Texas Straight-Up Record: 8-4

Texas Against the Spread Record: 8-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Both teams covered the spread in more than half of their games, with Texas posting a slightly better against the spread mark (8-4).

Washington’s games went over the projected total at one of the highest rates in the country with the over posting an 8-3-1 mark.

BET: Washington +3.5 (+125)

