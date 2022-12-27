Skip to main content
College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia
College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia

Washington-Texas Alamo Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

No. 20 Texas is favored by more than a field goal against No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

In this story:

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Bowl games are all about who is present, both physically and mentally, and the Longhorns could have a lot of absence to deal with here. Three star players are skipping the bowl game for the draft: running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, and linebacker Demarvion Overshown.

Robinson and Johnson combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns this season. Overshown was the Longhorns’ No. 2 tackler with 96. And backup quarterback Hudson Card has portalized. 

Meanwhile, top 10 Heisman finisher Washington quarterback Michael Penix is not only playing in the bowl game, he’s coming back in 2023 as well. 

Texas probably lost any semblance of offensive balance without its star running backs. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and wideout Xavier Worthy could have a big night against a vulnerable Huskies pass defense, but there also has been no stopping Penix and his receiving corps.

Washington vs. Texas Alamo Bowl Odds

  • Spread: WASHINGTON +3.5 (-125) | TEXAS -3.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: WASH (+125) | TEX (-161)
  • Total: 66.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
  • Game Info: Dec. 29, 2022 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas

Washington Straight-Up Record: 10-2
Washington Against the Spread Record: 7-5

Texas Straight-Up Record: 8-4
Texas Against the Spread Record: 8-4

Bet on Washington-Texas at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Both teams covered the spread in more than half of their games, with Texas posting a slightly better against the spread mark (8-4).

Washington’s games went over the projected total at one of the highest rates in the country with the over posting an 8-3-1 mark.

BET: Washington +3.5 (+125)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

Latest News

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) makes his way towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 45-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Oklahoma-Florida State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Betting Preview

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard

Panthers-Buccaneers Week 17 Betting Preview

Dec 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center.

Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now