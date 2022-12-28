The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts are now the worst team in the NFL based on points allowed (357) compared to points scored (248), a -109 point differential. To put that number in perspective, the Bills have the best point differential at +157, 49ers are at +145, and the Eagles sit at +137.

Indianapolis has lost five consecutive games and eight of their last nine. The best hope to come out of 2022 is a high-ranking draft pick, leading to the next franchise quarterback. Nick Foles looked lost on Monday night after passing for only 143 yards with three interceptions and seven sacks. He didn’t have one completion over 20 yards. Despite his poor play, the Colts named him their starting quarterback to face the Giants.

Colts vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Game Info

Moneyline: Colts (+205) | Giants (-250) |

Spread: IND +3.5 (+120) | NYG -3.5 (-143)

Total: 38.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: January 1st, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Bet on the Colts and Giants matchup on SI Sportsbook

Colts vs. Giants Stats Breakdown

Over the past six games, the Giants went 1-4-1, with their defense allowing at least 20 points in five of these games. They continue to struggle vs. the run, allowing 656 yards in their last five games-the second most in the league. Despite their failures against the run, the Giants haven’t given up a rushing touchdown in three of their previous four contests. Eight of their 15 touchdowns allowed came in two games (four against the Lions and four against the Eagles).

New York wants to run the ball and they’ve found success in that attack with 2,173 yards (sixth most) and 18 touchdowns (fifth most) with 4.7 yards per carry. When facing a favorable passing matchup (Lions and Vikings), the Giants have shown a willingness to air the ball out (44 and 42 passes), leading to over 300 yards in both games. Over their other 13 contests, the Giants failed to gain more than 230 yards passing.

The Colts play well defending the run (4.1 yards per rush), but they will give up rushing scores (18), with quarterbacks having some success running the ball (65 attempts for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns). Indianapolis has strength in the pass rush, registering 43 sacks in 2022. Over the past four games, their defense gave up 17 touchdowns and six field goals on 42 possessions.

Odds and Betting Insights

This matchup pairs an overachieving team vs. a franchise moving in the wrong direction. The loss of running back Jonathan Taylor and subpar quarterback play led to the Colts’ demise over the latter part of the season. I expect the Giants to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win in this game.

Colts vs. Giants Best Bet:

Spread: Giants -3.5

Colts and Giants Straight Up and Against The Spread Record

Colts Straight-Up Record: 4-10-1

Colts Against The Spread Record: 6-9

Giants Straight-Up Record: 8-6

Giants Against The Spread Record: 11-4

Colts and Giants Betting and Player Trends:

The game total has gone over in four of the previous six Colts’ games.

Indianapolis is 3-6 vs. the spread since Week 6 (3-5 on the road).

The Colts scored 17 points or fewer in six of their past nine matchups.

New York has been an underdog in 10 of the 15 games, leading to an 8-2 record vs. the spread. In their five home games as a favorite, they are 3-2 straight up and against the spread.

Four of their past six games landed on the over in the game total

Saquon Barkley

Michael Pittman

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.