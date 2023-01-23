Skip to main content
Eagles Advance to NFC Championship Game
NFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Eagles Slight Favorites Over 49ers

The Eagles will host the 49ers in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship and oddsmakers reveal a very small spread with their initial release.

The top two seeds in the NFC, the Eagles and 49ers, both won their divisional playoff matchup this weekend and advanced to the NFC conference championship.

Now that the NFC championship is set, oddsmakers revealed the initial odds and spread for the title game. Philadelphia opened as 2-point home favorites over San Francisco. The Eagles have won seven of the last nine games while the 49ers are on a 12-game winning streak.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and totals at SI Sportsbook!

NFC Championship Opening Odds: 49ers vs. Eagles

Moneyline: San Francisco: (+100) | Philadelphia (-118)

Spread: SF +2 (-110) | PHI -2 (-110)

Total: – Over: 45.5 (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 29, 2023 3:30 pm ET | FOX

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second quarter of a playoff game against the Giants.

Eagles Dominate Giants, Will Host 49ers in NFC Championship

In the primetime game on Saturday night, Philadelphia routed the Giants 38-7 easily covering for bettors as eight-point favorites. The NFC’s top seed, who are a 7-2 straight up but just 4-5 against the spread over their last nine games, will try and become the first team to beat rookie Brock Purdy.

Jalen Hurts put to rest any injury concerns, throwing for two touchdowns while adding an additional score on the ground. The Eagles defense was dominant throughout the contest, sacking Daniel Jones five times, while holding New York’s signal-caller to a dismal 135 passing yards.

The Eagles, who are 3-4 in NFC Championship game appearances, will host the conference’s biggest game for the first time since 2018. Playing in front of the Broad Street faithful, the ‘Birds dominated Minnesota 38-7 as three-point home underdogs, en route to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during the first quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.

49ers Wrangle Cowboys, Head To Third NFC Championship Game In Last Four Seasons

The final playoff team to punch their ticket to the championship game was decided on Sunday night when San Francisco beat the Cowboys 19-12 as four-point home favorites.

Brock Purdy won his seventh consecutive start since taking over as the starting quarterback for the NFC West champions. Overall, San Francisco has now won 12 consecutive games posting a corresponding 10-2 ATS mark over that span.

The 49ers, who will be playing in the NFC Championship for the second consecutive year, have won seven title games in 17 appearances.

Dating back to 2005, Philadelphia has won seven of the last ten meetings with San Francisco. Next weekend's championship tilt will mark only the second time the two clubs have met in the playoffs. The two NFC foes met back in 1996 with the 49ers shutting out the Eagles 14-0 as 10.5-point home favorites. 

