2024 Genesis Scottish Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Renaissance Club
Most of the top golfers in the world will begin their European swing this week with the Genesis Scottish Open, which is in its fourth year of being a co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.
The event will take place at the Renaissance Club for the sixth straight season and with Scottie Scheffler not in the field this week, defending champion Rory McIlroy will enter as the betting favorite. This will be McIlroy's first appearance since allowing the U.S. Open at Pinehurst to slip through his fingers a few weeks ago.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this week's event, including my top three picks to win.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Genesis Scottish Open odds
Here are the top 15 golfers on the odds list to win this week:
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2000
- Tom Kim +2500
- Min Woo Lee +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Justin Thomas +3500
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- Corey Conners +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
Genesis Scottish Open how to watch
- Thursday: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – Noon (Golf Channel), Noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – Noon (Golf Channel), Noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
Genesis Scottish Open purse
- Date: Thursday, July 11–Sunday, July 14
- Purse: $9 million ($1.62 million to the winner)
- Defending champion: Rory McIlroy
Genesis Scottish Open notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: The Northern Irishman suffered his biggest heartbreak at a major to date, 10 years after his most recent win at a major, when he missed two putts within four feet in the final three holes to lose to Bryson DeChambeau by a single stroke at last month's U.S. Open. The moment DeChambeau sank his winning putt, McIlroy left the facility, passing on the chance to speak to the media. He later released a statement that he'd be withdrawing from the signature event the following week, the Travelers Championship, opting to use the time to prepare for the Scottish Open and next week's British Open. How he responds to the heartbreak at Pinehurst will be a fascinating story to follow this week, especially being that he's the defending champion at the Renaissance Club.
Robert MacIntyre: The Scotsman was as close as one can get to winning this event last year to be the first Scottish golfer to win their home country's open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999. MacIntyre fell one shot short of McIlroy, who caught fire late in the final round to catch him. The good news is he enters this week's event having played some of the best golf of his career, which includes capturing his first PGA Tour win at the RBC Canadian Open in early June. Can he recapture that magic and finish the job he started in 2023?
Genesis Scottish Open best bets
Min Woo Lee +2500
How about the 2021 winner of this event, Min Woo Lee? Before competing on the PGA Tour, Lee experienced plenty of success in Europe, winning three events including the Scottish Open.
He hasn't quite lived up to expectations on the PGA Tour in 2024, putting together some solid starts but struggling to find the winner's circle. He could be in a great spot to win this event for the second time in his career as he seems to be entering this week in great form, posting a T2 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent start. He has also finished T26 or better in six straight starts dating back to the Masters in April.
Links golf is about more than which golfers are the most skilled. Knowing how to play these types of courses in windy conditions is a huge advantage, one that Lee will hold over other golfers in the field this week.
Aaron Rai +4500
Lee isn't the only former winner of this event who's entering this week in great form. Aaron Rai, the 2020 winner of the Scottish Open, checks those boxes as well. He finished T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and then followed it up with a T7 finish at the John Deere Classic. He's now finished inside the top 20 in four straight starts on the PGA Tour.
He's a perfect fit for the Renaissance Club, a course where a lack of distance off the tee won't hurt you as much as it will at some other tracks. With five par-3s, his 27th ranking in par-3 scoring this season will also give him a leg up on the majority of the field.
He's a great value bet at 45-1.
Denny McCarthy +8000
If you want a dark horse to wager on this week, how about Denny McCarthy at 80-1?
He's played some consistently solid golf of late, finishing inside the top 40 in five straight starts. His best finish was at last week's John Deere Classic where he posted a T7. He, much like Rai, will not be penalized by his lack of distance off the tee like he is at other venues. Meanwhile, he'll have a significant advantage on the five par-3s as he ranks second on the PGA Tour in par-3 scoring average at 2.96.
The main thing working against him this week is the fact this is his Scottish Open debut, but if this comes down to who can sink the most putts in windy conditions, why not take a shot at one of the best putters in the field? At 80-1, he's worth a sprinkle.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
