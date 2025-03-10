2025 Big Ten Tournament Preview: Bracket, Schedule, Odds and Betting Predictions
The Big Ten Tournament takes place in Indianapolis starting on March 12, as some of the best teams in the country do battle in hopes of securing a Big Ten title.
It’s been heated competition in the conference all season, with Michigan State edging out a loaded group of contenders with several thrilling victories. Even with a preferred path for a deep Big Ten Tournament run, there are plenty of teams that can go on to win this mini-tournament, including the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maryland.
However, there are plenty of teams further down the board that can play spoiler in the conference, including Illinois and Oregon.
Let’s break down the schedule, odds and some best bets for the Big Ten Tournament.
Big 10 Tournament Schedule
The Big Ten Tournament starts on Tuesday, March 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana with the championship game taking place on Sunday, March 16 at 3:30 PM EST.
SI College Basketball Staff Writer Kevin Sweeney's First Round Picks
- No. 13 Northwestern over No. 12 Minnesota
- No. 10 Ohio State over No. 15 Iowa
- No. 11 Rutgers over No. 14 USC
Big 10 Tournament Odds
- Michigan State: +260
- Maryland: +480
- Illinois: +650
- UCLA: +650
- Wisconsin: +700
- Purdue: +700
- Michigan: +1100
- Oregon: +1800
- Ohio State: +4000
- Indiana: +5500
- USC: +15000
- Minnesota: +25000
- Northwestern: +25000
- Iowa: +25000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Big 10 Tournament Dark Horse
Illinois
The Fighting Illini have had a rollercoaster of a season, plagued with injuries and illness as well as poor shot making throughout league play.
Despite a dismal shooting stretch and a host of key players in and out of the lineup, the Fighting Illini have had a tantalizing season, evident in the team’s recent blowout win at Michigan, 93-73.
Illinois is paced by future lottery pick Kaspras Jakucionis while playing at a frenetic tempo, but the team hasn’t been able to cash in on a high 3-point rate, ranking last in Big Ten play in 3-point percentage.
Despite a poor shooting outfit, the team remains a top 20 offense behind its elite frontcourt that dominates on the glass and the team’s up-tempo style.
If the Fighting Illini can shoot even halfway decent from the perimeter, they may be incredibly tough to slow down with elite length across the roster and an ability to dominate the shot volume battle.
Big 10 Tournament Prediction and Best Bets
Reed Wallach, SI Betting College Basketball Expert
Wisconsin
Michigan State is the favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament, but as noted here, I can’t back this team to win in a single elimination setting with such jarring 3-point splits.
The Spartans are bottom 20 in the country in 3-point percentage and top five in the nation in 3-point defense. The team can’t hit a shot from the perimeter, but the opponents are even worse!
I think that eventually catches up with them in the Big Ten Tournament, and I’ll take Wisconsin to be the team that goes the distance after reinventing its roster around John Tonje after last year’s Big Ten Championship Game appearance.
This season, the Badgers have looked the part around Tonje’s excellent playmaking. The team is flush with wing defenders and timely shot makers like John Blackwell and Kamar McGee, with sturdy frontcourt weapons like big men Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter.
Wisconsin is paced by a top 10 offense that is paced by an elite shot making and sound ball protection. On defense, Wisconsin is an elite rebounding group with its drop coverage and disciplined approach of running teams off the 3-point line.
While a longer price, Wisconsin has continued to out-perform expectations all season, this tournament may be no different.
Kevin Sweeney, SI College Basketball Staff Writer
Michigan State
It’s easy to poke holes in Michigan State on paper, with its lack of 3-point shooting or superstar talent. On the court though, nobody has proven to be the Spartans’ match in the Big Ten this season.
The Spartans are the hottest team in the league, entering the postseason on a seven-game winning streak that lifted MSU to the Big Ten regular season crown by a whopping three games. They’ve done it in different ways against different foes, dominating the rim against Purdue, crushing Maryland on the glass and finally breaking through from deep against Michigan.
This is a special team playing its best basketball at the right time, and they’ve already proven over the last month that they’re better than the rest of the league’s top tier.
Expect them to keep it rolling into Selection Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
