SI

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Opening Odds: March Madness Lines for Every Game

Iain MacMillan

Houston has advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.
Houston has advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are just eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament at the conclusion of the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. As many people expected, this year's bracket has been chalky. The Elite Eight consists of all four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, and one No. 3 seed.

It's been a bad year for fans of upsets but the bright side is, we're in for some unbelievable games in the final three rounds.

Let's take a look at the odds to win the National Championship and then we'll take a peak at the odds for all four Elite Eight games before the action gets underway tonight.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

NCAAB National Championship Odds

  • Duke +185
  • Florida +320
  • Auburn +500
  • Houston +550
  • Alabama +1200
  • Tennessee +1400
  • Michigan State +2200
  • Texas Tech +2500

Texas Tech vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total for Elite Eight

Spread

  • Texas Tech +6.5 (+100)
  • Florida -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline

  • Texas Tech +245
  • Florida -310

Total

  •  156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Alabama vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Alabama +6.5 (-105)
  • Duke -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Alabama +220
  • Duke -275

Total

  •  174.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tennessee vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Tennessee +3.5 (-115)
  • Houston -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Tennessee +134
  • Houston -162

Total

  •  123.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Michigan State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Michigan State +5.5 (-110)
  • Auburn -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Michigan State: +188
  • Auburn: -230

Total

  •  149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting