NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Opening Odds: March Madness Lines for Every Game
There are just eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament at the conclusion of the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. As many people expected, this year's bracket has been chalky. The Elite Eight consists of all four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, and one No. 3 seed.
It's been a bad year for fans of upsets but the bright side is, we're in for some unbelievable games in the final three rounds.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the National Championship and then we'll take a peak at the odds for all four Elite Eight games before the action gets underway tonight.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
NCAAB National Championship Odds
- Duke +185
- Florida +320
- Auburn +500
- Houston +550
- Alabama +1200
- Tennessee +1400
- Michigan State +2200
- Texas Tech +2500
Texas Tech vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total for Elite Eight
Spread
- Texas Tech +6.5 (+100)
- Florida -6.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech +245
- Florida -310
Total
- 156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Alabama vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama +6.5 (-105)
- Duke -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Alabama +220
- Duke -275
Total
- 174.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tennessee vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tennessee +3.5 (-115)
- Houston -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Tennessee +134
- Houston -162
Total
- 123.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Michigan State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Michigan State +5.5 (-110)
- Auburn -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan State: +188
- Auburn: -230
Total
- 149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.