Rookie James Pearce Jr. Already Making Presence Felt for Falcons Defense
If fans look at a box score of the Atlanta Falcons matchup versus the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason, they might assume rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. didn't play.
However, Pearce's name isn't in the box score not because he didn't play but due to not registering a statistic. Don't mistake that, though, for Pearce failing to make an impact versus the Lions.
Pearce didn't have much of an opportunity to post a tackle or sack because the Detroit offensive line very clearly didn't want him to. The Lions deployed multiple offensive linemen and used tight end chips to ensure that didn't happen.
It's only Week 1 of the preseason. It's important not to overreact. But Pearce already receiving that kind of respect is a terrific sign.
If opposing offenses deploy a similar strategy during the regular season, then Pearce might not fill the box score. But other Falcons defenders could. On Friday night, veteran Arnold Ebiketie recorded a strip sack that resulted in a takeaway for Atlanta's defense.
It's a little unorthodox that the rookie could be the one that helps give veterans such as Ebiketie or Ruke Orhorhoro one-on-one opportunities. It's usually the other way around.
But the end result could be the same -- a much better Falcons pass rush.
Falcons Pass Rush Called NFL Week 1 Preseason 'Winner'
The attention Pearce received in his preseason debut didn't go unnoticed at a national level either. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton picked the Atlanta's "new-look pass rush" as the biggest winner from the Falcons-Lions preseason matchup.
"The Falcons' futility in generating pressure for nearly a decade has been well-documented. The organization made sure to invest heavily in its defensive front over the last two drafts. Those selections are now paying dividends," wrote Moton.
"Two young defenders made a significant impact Friday against the Lions. First, Brandon Dorlus, who barely played as a rookie, generated pressure, registered a sack and forced a turnover. He flashed the ability to move up and down the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, this year's 26th overall draft pick, James Pearce Jr., demanded significant respect from the Lions, who regularly shifted protections in his direction."
Before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons tried fixing their pass rush with Day 2 and 3 selections. But that's a little like trying to find a starting quarterback on Day 2 or 3 -- it's very difficult to find a star that late in the draft.
But it wouldn't be surprising if those Day 2 and 3 defenders -- Ebiketie, Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Bralen Trice -- are better this season paired with potential star edge rushers Pearce and Jalon Walker.
It's early but the takeaway from Week 1 of the preseason is Pearce is capable of giving all the players around him an opportunity to make big plays.