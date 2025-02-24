2025 March Madness Odds: Auburn, Duke Favored to Win NCAA Tournament
There’s only two weeks left of high major regular season college basketball before the postseason begins with conference tournaments and eventually the NCAA Tournament!
March Madness will surely deliver this season, but there is a gap between some of the top teams in the mix for an NCAA Tournament title. Oddsmakers have set two clear top teams this season with Auburn viewed as the betting favorite as we draw closer to the ‘Big Dance’ with Duke right behind the Tigers.
Let’s get you set for the stretch run of the regular season with odds for the top teams to win the National Championship.
2025 College Basketball National Championship Odds
- Auburn: +340
- Duke: +370
- Houston: +750
- Florida: +900
- Alabama: +1200
- Tennessee: +1500
- Iowa State: +1800
- St. John’s: +2500
- Arizona: +3500
- Texas Tech: +3500
- Missouri: +4000
- Kentucky: +4000
- Michigan State: +4000
- Texas A&M: +4500
- Wisconsin: +4500
- Maryland: +5000
- Michigan: +5000
- Purdue: +5500
- Gonzaga: +5500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
SEC Litters the List of National Championship Contenders
After both Duke and Auburn there’s a crowded group of contenders with the always physical Houston and upstart Florida Gators pacing the group of second tier threats to breaking up the status quo, but there’s a bevy of other quality groups this season.
The biggest development this season has been the depth of the SEC, which is evident in the odds for National Championship winner as six teams have odds +4000 or shorter, including the aforementioned Auburn and Florida, namely the elite offense of Alabama and the vaunted defense of Tennessee listed +1200 and +1500, respectively.
After the SEC, the Big 12 and Big Ten each bolster quality teams, but with Auburn viewed as the biggest threat to winning it all, and the variety of quality clubs from the conference, the NCAA Tournament is poised to be dominated by the SEC in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
