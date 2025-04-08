2025 Masters Cut Line: History and Predicting Who Will Make the Weekend at Augusta
The Masters is a unique event in many ways, one of which is the size of the field. It is by far the smallest field of the four majors with just 95 golfers teeing it up at Augusta National this week.
A chunk of the exclusive field is made up of former champs, who have a lifetime exemption, and amateurs who earned their way into the field via winning one of the top five amateur championships.
Despite the small field, there’s still a cut line just like the other majors. Only the top 50 golfers, including ties, will advance to the weekend. That means over 50% of the field will tee it up on Saturday and Sunday, making the “make the cut” betting market one of the more lucrative options this week.
Let’s take a look at the history of the cut line at Augusta, my prediction for where it will fall this year, and then my best bet to both make and miss the cut come Friday evening.
The Masters cut line history
- 2024: +6
- 2023: +3
- 2022: +4
- 2021: +3
- 2020 (played in November): E
- 2019: +3
- 2018: +5
- 2017: +6
- 2016: +6
- 2015: +2
2025 Masters cut line prediction
As you can see above, the most common cut line over the past 10 years at the Masters is +3 and +6. This year, I’m going to predict the cut line to be the highest it’s been in that stretch at +7. We could see some wind in play on both Thursday and Friday this week and one of the most notable things to look out for this year is the damage that was done by Hurricane Helene.
The Hurricane that ripped through Augusta last September tore down some trees in key areas. While we won’t know the full effect of that until action gets underway, there's a chance the lack of trees could cause some wind tunnels and conditions that even the most experienced golfers at Augusta aren’t used to.
Cut line prediction: +7
Masters Make the Cut Best Bet
I have faith in a former champion this week. No, not an older guy like Mike Weir, Angel Cabrera, or Bernhard Langer in his final Masters, but the 37-year old, Danny Willett. The Englishman hasn’t won on North American soil since his win at the 2016 Masters, but there are some promising signs from him heading into this week.
His approach numbers have been horrific lately, there’s no denying that, but his chipping and playing around the greens has been fantastic, which is a huge advantage at Augusta National. He ranks sixth in strokes-gained around the green and 24th in strokes-gained putting.
That’s enough to make me think he can squeeze into the weekend. I love this bet at plus-money.
Pick: Danny Willett +110 via DraftKings
The Masters Miss the Cut Best Bet
Nick Taylor missed the cut at the Masters last season and he’s coming into this year’s edition of the event in horrific form, missing the cut at both the Players and the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He’s losing strokes with both his approach play and his putting, doing little right on a golf course right now.
It pains me as a fellow Canadian to do this, but I have no choice but to fade him at plus-money in this spot at Augusta.
Pick: Nick Taylor +110 via DraftKings
