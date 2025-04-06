2025 Masters Odds for Every Player: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Remain Sizable Favorites
Hello friends, and welcome to a tradition unlike any other, betting on the Masters.
The SI Golf betting team will have you covered throughout the 2025 Masters, with picks and predictions for outrights and longshots, prop bets, hole-in-one odds, matchup bets, live picks, and much, much more. Yours personally will be down there providing on-course insights as well.
As has been the case since the odds were released, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite with +400 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Scheffler won seven times last year and also won Olympic gold, but is still looking for his first outright win of this season.
Just behind Scheffler is Rory McIlroy, whose odds dropped significantly earlier this year and is currently +650. McIlroy has won twice on Tour this year and is playing some of the best overall golf of his career. It’s been over a decade since he’s won a major, however, and last year’s loss at the U.S. Open has to weigh on bettor's minds as they consider wagering on him here.
There are plenty of other big names to consider at the top of the oddsboard so let’s get into it. Here are the odds, from FanDuel Sportsbook, for every player in the Masters.
2025 Masters Betting Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Ludvig Åberg +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Bryson DeChambeau +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Brooks Koepka +3300
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Jason Day +7500
- Sepp Straka +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Sergio Garcia +9000
- Tom Kim +10000
- Dustin Johnson +10000
- Patrick Reed +10000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sam Burns +11000
- Davis Thompson +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Taylor Pendrith +12000
- Adam Scott +12000
- Byeong Hun An +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Michael Kim +15000
- J. J. Spaun +15000
- Maverick McNealy +15000
- Lucas Glover +17000
- Thomas Detry +17000
- Phil Mickelson +17000
- Denny McCarthy +17000
- Cameron Young +20000
- Nicolai Højgaard +20000
- Harris English +20000
- Laurie Canter +22000
- Brian Harman +22000
- Rasmus Højgaard +22000
- J.T. Poston +25000
- Max Homa +25000
- Max Greyserman +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +27000
- Nick Taylor +27000
- Nicolas Echavarria +30000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000
- Joe Highsmith +30000
- Cameron Davis +30000
- Chris Kirk +30000
- Austin Eckroat +35000
- Tom Hoge +35000
- Kevin Yu +35000
- Nick Dunlap +40000
- Matt Mccarty +40000
- Charl Schwartzel +40000
- Davis Riley +50000
- Jhonattan Vegas +50000
- Bubba Watson +50000
- Matthieu Pavon +60000
- Brian Campbell +75000
- Adam Schenk +75000
- Thriston Lawrence +75000
- Patton Kizzire +75000
- Danny Willett +75000
- Zach Johnson +75000
- Angel Cabrera +100000
- Evan Beck +100000
- Hiroshi Tai +100000
- Rafael Campos +100000
- Vijay Singh +100000
- Justin Hastings +100000
- Bernhard Langer +100000
- Noah Kent +100000
- Mike Weir +100000
- Fred Couples +100000
- Jose Maria Olazábal +100000
- Jose Luis Ballester +100000
Jon Rahm, who won the Masters two years ago and then moved to LIV, is third on the board at +1400. Behind him is 2024 runner-up Ludvig Aberg and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, who has seen his Masters odds fluctuate this offseason, at +1600. Then you have Xander Schauffele, who won two majors last season but is still rounding into form from a rib injury, at +1800.
Looking farther down the board, former Masters champion Jordan Spieth at +3000 will certainly be a popular bet. He’s playing solid golf in his return from wrist surgery and has a strong history at Augusta.
Another former champion, Phil Mickelson, will also get some attention as a longshot at +17000. The Masters does produce longshot winners, with the last being Hideki Matsuyama at +4000 in 2021.
Make sure to check out the Masters hub for all of our coverage, including all the betting picks. For now, soak in those odds and start preparing to bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.