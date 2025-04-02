Collin Morikawa Jumps Ahead of Two Players in Latest Masters Odds
We haven’t seen Collin Morikawa play golf in a few weeks, but that didn’t stop him from making a move in the latest Masters odds.
Morikawa, who finished T10 at the Players Championship in his last event, moved from +1700 to +1500 at FanDuel Sportsbook in odds to win the Masters over the last week. In the process, he also jumped over Ludvig Åberg and Jon Rahm in the odds, becoming the third betting favorite.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler remains atop the oddsboard to win the Masters with +460 odds at FanDuel. Rory McIlroy is second with +650 odds. Here’s how the top 10 looks a week before the event starts.
2025 Masters Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +460
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Collin Morikawa +1500
- Ludvig Åberg +1700
- Jon Rahm +1700
- Xander Schauffele +2100
- Bryson DeChambeau +2100
- Justin Thomas +2400
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Joaquin Niemann +2900
Morikawa has two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour this year, finishing solo second at the Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Statistically, he’s the best ball striker on Tour this season, ranking first in strokes-gained approach and first in proximity to the hole on approach.
A two-time major champion, Morikawa has three straight top 10s at Augusta, including a T3 last year. The biggest knock is he hasn’t won since 2023 and has failed to convert several 54-hole leads in that time, including last month at the API, where he let a one-stroke lead slip through his fingers.
Still, it’s impossible to deny Morikawa is playing excellent golf and has a strong history at Augusta. The question is, can he convert on golf’s biggest stage with several other superstars also on top of their game?
McIlroy has two wins on Tour this year and a strong (albeit tragic) track record at Augusta. Rahm is a former Masters champion, Åberg has a win this year, Schauffle won two majors last year and DeChambeau had one. There are a dozen other chasers who are also playing great golf right now.
That doesn’t even include Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner. He’s still trying to claim his first win this year and hasn’t been nearly as sharp as last year when he won seven times and claimed the Olympic gold medal.
This week's Valero Texas Open is the last tuneup for the Masters and Åberg and Jordan Spieth are among the betting favorites to win there. But eyes are already on Augusta as the odds keep moving ahead of the season’s first major.
