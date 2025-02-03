2025 NCAA Tournament Betting Preview: Using KenPom To Find Historical National Championship Contenders
We move ever closer to March Madness and continue to stack data points about what the 364 college basketball teams are all about.
As we continue to learn more about each team, we can also start to focus on the National Championship contenders. As I have been doing each week on SI Betting, and in the several years prior, I have created a cheat sheet of looking for likely title winners using the popular college basketball website KenPom.
Here is what I have from last week's article to get you up to speed for this exercise.
KenPom, the advanced metric website that is gospel for college basketball bettors, has been compiling stats since 1999, which you can find here.
Over the past two-plus decades, KenPom has become the market maker for college basketball; the website's metrics also help indicate overall team quality. There is the team’s overall adjusted efficiency metric as well as one for offense and defense (among others) that is a catch-all metric for how to rate teams.
Dating back to 2002, all but two teams have been inside KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive metrics top 20. The teams that win it all are not only elite but are balanced and able to win in different ways more times than not.
The two teams that didn’t are 2014 Connecticut, paced by a sensational run from Shabazz Napier, and 2021 Baylor, who had a mid-season blip that weighed down the team’s overall rating.
So, as we continue to go over the data, let’s discuss the title race through the lens of three different groups of teams.
First, the teams that fit the analytical profile of a typical title team before moving onto teams that are top 40 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency metric and nearing the thresholds of a title winner. After that, I’ll discuss teams that are elite on only one side of the ball, top 20 according to KenPom, but outside the top 50 on the other.
As always, these rankings change after every game, but it provides a snapshot today and where to look as we continue to follow the sport ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
2025 National Championship Contenders
Team
Record
KenPom Rank
Bracket Matrix Seed
KenPom adjO
KenPom adjD
Natty Odds
Auburn
20-1
1
1
1
13
+380
Duke
19-2
2
1
5
3
+390
Houston
17-4
3
2
8
2
+1000
Florida
18-3
4
2
6
10
+2100
Iowa State
17-4
7
1
17
6
+1200
These four teams have been part of the group of projected title winners in each of the three iterations of this season's weekly round-up.
Many will flock to the top of the board where Auburn and Duke are the clear title favorites. With elite talent on all sides of the floor and immense depth, these are the two clear top teams, but three other teams figure to be viewed highly throughout the rest of the season.
Interestingly, all three are off of losses this past week.
Houston lost at home in a chaotic game against Texas Tech (more on them in a bit), the team’s fourth loss of the season. However, Kelvin Sampson has repeatedly had his team worthy of title contention despite yet to lead the Cougars to the National Championship in his tenure.
The Cougars defense is incredible and the group’s offensive rebounding makes them a consistent threat to win the shot volume battle. With its blend of physicality and path to buckets on second chances and from the perimeter – the group is fifth nationally in three-point percentage – the Cougs remain a threat.
Florida has taken a leap this season under head coach Todd Golden, namely on the defensive side of the ball. The team is flush with length and is third nationally in effective field goal percentage allowed. While the offense sputtered against the best defense in the country on the road, Tennessee, the Gators have been one of the most devastating offenses in the country with its up-tempo attack and ability to clean the glass.
Lastly, Iowa State has gone from darling to quickly up against it with a possible three-game losing streak on deck with a matchup at Kansas on Monday night. The Cyclones have taken a big leap on the offensive side of the ball, but the team is off a heartbreaking loss to Arizona that bubbled over in a blowout home loss to Kansas State over the weekend.
Iowa State’s defense remains elite, and it’s not cause for concern for the offense just yet, possibly indicating a good buy-low opportunity for the team in the future.
Fringe National Championship Contenders
Team
Record
KenPom Rank
Bracket Matrix Seed
KenPom adjO
KenPom adjD
Natty Odds
Tennessee
18-4
4
2
37
1
+1700
Purdue
17-5
8
3
10
30
+3000
Texas Tech
17-4
9
6
9
33
+3500
Kansas
15-6
10
3
34
5
+3500
Arizona
15-6
12
5
14
24
+3500
Illinois
15-7
13
5
22
11
+4000
Texas A&M
17-5
15
4
32
7
+6500
Michigan State
18-3
17
3
27
14
+3600
Marquette
18-4
19
2
28
16
+3500
Michigan
16-5
20
6
20
25
+6500
Ole Miss
16-6
21
5
36
162
+10000
Saint Mary's
20-3
24
9
33
20
+8000
Ohio State
13-9
26
10
31
26
+15000
Clemson
18-4
27
7
24
40
+15000
Texas
15-7
29
11
30
35
+15000
This is a crowded list of teams that don’t necessarily have too much in common except that both are knocking on the door of the body of work that would indicate a title contender.
Some have fallen short on their overall talent as the team needs to continue working to reach its best form, say like Texas, while others like Illinois have been impacted by injuries and shooting slumps that have led to falling just outside the historical filters.
Other teams have been overachieving all season and are starting to stick, like Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders are off one of the best wins of the college hoops season against Houston in overtime. Texas Tech, led by head coach Grant McCasland, have won six straight in Big 12 play with its only loss over the last nine games being in overtime at home against Iowa State by a point.
The Red Raiders are top 50 in terms of effective field goal percentage on both offense and defense, paced by a talented group that has thrived with transfers like point guard Elijah Hawkins and big man JT Toppin.
What makes Texas Tech intriguing as well is that the team is currently listed as a six seed, showing that the team may have room to rise as the season continues, or be a dangerous out when the bracket is released if the team remains further down the bracket.
The Big 12 is always a challenge, and there will be plenty of tests for the Red Raiders to back up its win against Houston on Saturday, like Tuesday at home against Baylor and Saturday at Arizona, but Texas Tech is nearing title contender status.
It’s worth noting the Red Raiders have only lost four games this season by a combined 11 points.
Volatile Teams in the NCAA Tournament
Team
Record
KenPom Rank
Bracket Matrix
KenPom adjO
KenPom adjD
Natty Odds
Kentucky
15-6
22
3
3
89
+3500
UCONN
16-6
34
8
11
115
+3500
Baylor
14-7
25
9
12
68
+10000
Villanova
12-10
55
N/A
15
158
+30000
BYU
15-6
31
11
16
59
+15000
Pittsburgh
14-7
36
11
18
76
+25000
Oklahoma
16-5
35
10
19
66
+25000
St. John's
19-3
16
6
72
4
+4500
UC-Irvine
20-3
62
12
188
8
+50000
San Diego State
15-5
45
10
130
9
+30000
Cincinnati
12-9
61
N/A
167
15
+50000
West Virginia
14-7
43
9
98
17
+30000
George Mason
17-5
72
12
191
18
N/A
These teams have something in common, they strive on one side of the ball and struggle on the other.
Each team is top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive or defensive efficiency metric and outside the top 50 on the other side of the ball.
These are teams that are ripe for high variance outcomes, maybe bounced from the first round as a highly ranked seed – say, Kentucky, who just lost as nearly double-digit favorites on Saturday to Arkansas – or go on a deep Final Four run similar to Alabama last season.
Further, some of these teams can be interesting upset picks come time for the NCAA Tournament, like if UC Irvine draws a team that struggles on offense in the first round.
Typically, some of these teams (mainly the offensive-driven ones) stand out and are viewed favorably to the masses due to their exciting brand of basketball, but are likely fools gold considering the team fails to hold up on the other side of the floor.
