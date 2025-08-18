2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Aidan Hutchinson Favored to Win DPOY
From 2020-2023, the Defensive Player of the Year award was dominated by expected players, the top defensive linemen in the league. Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Myles Garrett were the winners to the surprise of no one during those four years. Then, 2024 saw a name come from nowhere in Patrick Surtain II, claiming the honors, proving that a defensive back can still be the most impactful player on the defensive side of the football.
Now, with a month to go before the opening kickoff, we look ahead to the 2025 NFL Season. Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list to win the award this season.
2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Aidan Hutchinson +700
- Micah Parsons +750
- Myles Garrett +850
- T.J. Watt +900
- Maxx Crosby +1100
- Will Anderson Jr. +1200
- Jared Verse +1200
- Nick Bosa +1500
- Jalen Carter +2000
- Trey Hendrickson +2000
- Nik Bonitto +3500
- Patrick Surtain II +4000
- Chris Jones +5000
- Fred Warner +5000
- Quinyon Mitchell +5000
- Kyle Hamilton +5000
- Cooper DeJean +5000
- Dexter Lawrence II +6000
- Kerby Joseph +6000
- Leonard Williams +6000
- George Karlaftis +6000
- Khalil Mack +6000
- Zack Baun +6000
- Chop Robinson +6600
- Trent McDuffie +6600
- Derek Stingley Jr. +6600
- Brian Branch +6600
- Danielle Hunter +8000
- Christian Gonzalez +8000
- Budda Baker +8000
Aidan Hutchinson Set as DPOY Favorite
Aidan Hutchinson racked up 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble before going down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 last season. He was well on his way to his first Defensive Player of the Year award before the injury. Now, one year later, he'll enter the 2025 campaign as the betting favorite at +700, an implied probability of 12.50%.
Earlier this offseason, I broke down why I felt Hutchinson was the best bet to win the award:
Reports indicate he's healthy and ready to go for the start of the season, and if he returns to the same form he was pre-injury, I have no doubt in my mind he'll be one of the most dominant defensive players on the football field this season.
The Lions' pass-rusher heads into his fourth season in the NFL, entering his athletic prime at 25 years old. He'll also get some help on the defensive line this season with both Alim McNeil and Marcus Davenport coming back healthy in 2025.
Micah Parsons Aiming for First Career DPOY
Hutchinson isn't the only player seeking his first career Defensive Player of the Year award. Micah Parsons is also in that camp, and he's second on the odds list to win the award at +750. He has finished inside the top three in Defensive Player of the Year three times already in his career, but has just missed out on winning the award.
The big thing standing in the way of Parsons' 2025 production is his ongoing standoff with the Cowboys' ownership and executives. He has requested a trade amid the Cowboys' refusal to offer him the contract he's looking for. The first step in his having any chance of winning this award is getting the contract in place before Week 1 kicks off.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.