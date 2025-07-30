Aidan Hutchinson is Obvious Bet to Make for Defensive Player of the Year
Before the 2025 NFL season begins, don't forget to place a few futures bets on how you think this season will turn out. One of the numerous amount of betting markets that are available is which player will be the Defensive Player of the Year.
Micah Parsons enters the season as the favorite at FanDuel to win the award, but it's Aidan Hutchinson who I think is the best bet to make. Let's take a closer look.
Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Micah Parsons +600
- Aidan Hutchinson +700
- Myles Garrett +750
- T.J. Watt +1000
- Nick Bosa +1300
- Jared Verse +1500
- Maxx Crosby +1500
- Will Anderson Jr. +1600
- Jalen Carter +2200
- Nik Bonito +3300
- Trey Hendrickson +3300
- Pat Surtain +3300
- Chris Jones +4000
- Dexter Lawrence II +5000
- Kyle Hamilton +5000
- Kerby Joseph +5000
Bet on Aidan Hutchinson to Win Defensive Player of the Year
Hutchinson was the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year when he went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 last season. At that point of the season, he had 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble.
Reports indicate he's healthy and ready to go for the start of the season, and if he returns to the same form he was pre-injury, I have no doubt in my mind he'll be one of the most dominant defensive players on the football field this season.
The Lions' pass-rusher heads into his fourth season in the NFL, entering his athletic prime at 25 years old. He'll also get some help on the defensive line this season with both Alim McNeil and Marcus Davenport coming back healthy in 2025.
It's Hutchinson's year and I think the +700 price tag at FanDuel Sportsbook is more than fair.
