2025 NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds 2.0 (Predicting the Top 10 Picks Using the Latest Betting Odds)
NFL fans rejoice, it's NFL Draft week!
For years, the NFL Draft was one of the biggest weeks of the year for the most diehard of football fans. Finding out where your favorite college players will land and creating hope that your NFL team has found their franchise player of the future makes for an exhilarating few days.
Now, it's not just fans who are paying attention to the NFL Draft, but it's sports bettors are too. Sportsbooks across the country have numerous betting markets that you can wager on based on your hunch or a piece of information you read about who is going where.
In this article, we're going to combine the two by using the betting market to come up with a mock draft for the top 10 picks. Let's dive into it.
All odds list in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds
1. Titans: QB Cam Ward (-20000)
Cam Ward has been virtually locked in as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for weeks. At -20000 odds, there is a 99.5% implied probability he's the first name off the board.
2. Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter (-850)
In the most recent version of our mock draft based on odds, Travis Hunter to go No. 2 overall was set at -270. Those odds have since skyrocketed to -850, an implied probability of 89.47%, largely due to the Browns' GM, Andrew Berry, speaking highly of the dual-threat player at a press conference.
3. Giants: DL Abdul Carter (-600)
The closer we get to the draft, the more locked in the top three picks seem to be. Abdul Carter was recently set at -230 odds to go No. 3 overall to the New York Giants, but the latest odds now have him set at -600, an implied probability of 85.71%.
4. Patriots: OT Will Campbell (-240)
The Patriots need to beef up their offensive line to help protect Drake Maye, who they hope will be their quarterback of the future. Selecting the top offensive tackle in the draft at No. 4 overall makes too much sense, and the odds reflect that. At -240, Will Campbell has an implied probability of 70.59% of being selected in the No. 4 spot.
5. Jaguars: DT Mason Graham (-140)
The No. 5 pick is where we've seen the odds move in the opposite direction. Two weeks ago, Mason Graham was the -160 favorite to go No. 5 overall, but those odds have dropped to -140 this week. Could a different team trade up for this pick? Will the Jaguars go a different direction? Graham is still favored, but this could be the first spot we see something surprising happen.
6. Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty (+100)
Just like Graham in the No. 5 spot, we're also starting to see some uncertainty about which direction the Raiders are going. The odds for Ashton Jeanty to be selected by the Raiders have fallen from -140 to +100, a percentage drop from 58.33% to 50%. Is this tied to Graham's odds dropping in the No. 5 slot? Could a team like the Bears trade up with the Jaguars and steal Jeanty from the Raiders before they're on the clock?
7. Jets: OL Armand Membou (-145)
This is the first major change from our last edition of our mock draft based on odds. Sportsbooks only have "Player to be selected No. X overall" for the top five picks, so we have to be creative to figure out the next five selections.
Armand Membou is a -600 (85.71%) favorite to be a top 10 selection, and the betting favorite to be the position of the Jets' first pick is -145 (59.18%). With Membou still on the board in our mock draft, this seems like a perfect marriage of odds from two different markets.
8. Panthers: DE Jalon Walker (-750)
We're coming up with this pick the same way we slotted in Armand Membou to the Jets. The betting favorite for what position the Panthers will select with their first pick is Defensive Lineman/Edge at +110 (47.62%). Additionally, Jalon Walker's odds to be a top 10 pick are set at -750 (88.24%). If he's still on the board when the Panthers are on the clock, it makes a lot of sense for Carolina to draft the former Georgia Bulldog.
9. Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders (+105)
FanDuel has odds set for which team will draft Shedeur Sanders. While the Saints are still favored to select the Colorado quarterback, the odds of it happening have dropped from +105 (48.78%) to +140 (41.67%). With that in mind, Sanders is still listed at -270 (72.97%) to be a top 10 pick, so if the Saints don't draft him, it may be because someone steals him before New Orleans has a chance to.
10. Bears: Tyler Warren (-155)
Tyler Warren is set at -155 to be a Top 10 pick, an implied probability of 60.78%, which is the highest amongst all players who we haven't already slotted in somewhere. This does clash with the odds of which position the Bears will select with their first pick.
Running back is the favorite at +165, but if the Bears don't trade up or if the Raiders select Ashton Jeanty before Chicago has a chance to, the second position on the odds list is tight end at +320. That would slot in nicely with Warren being an odds-on favorite of being a Top 10 selection.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
