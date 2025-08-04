2025 WNBA Finals Odds: Lynx No. 2 After DiJonai Carrington Trade, Collier Injury
The Minnesota Lynx have the best record in the WNBA this season, and they made a move to make their team even better on Sunday, adding guard DiJonai Carrington in a trade with the Dallas Wings.
While the Lynx have a 5.5-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the W, the best betting sites aren't totally sold on them being the favorite to win the title. At both DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lynx are behind the New York Liberty (the defending champs) in the odds to win the title.
Both teams are currently dealing with injuries, as Napheesa Collier (the MVP favorite) recently injured her ankle against the Las Vegas Aces. It's currently unclear if she'll miss time for the Lynx.
As for the Liberty, Breanna Stewart is out of the lineup with the a bone bruise in her knee and does not have a timetable to return. Despite that, oddsmakers are still buying the Liberty as the favorite to capture the title in October.
2025 WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- New York Liberty: +160
- Minnesota Lynx: +190
- Phoenix Mercury: +700
- Indiana Fever: +1000
- Atlanta Dream: +1200
- Las Vegas Aces: +2000
- Seattle Storm: +2200
- Golden State Valkyries: +15000
- Los Angeles Sparks: +15000
- Washington Mystics: +20000
- Dallas Wings: +60000
- Chicago Sky: +80000
- Connecticut Sun: +100000
Lynx Are No. 2 Choice in WNBA Finals Odds
The addition of Carrington is an interesting one for the Lynx, as she should slot in as a defensive stalwart in the backcourt. Minnesota didn't give up any key pieces for this season's team to add Carrington, as Karlie Samuelson is out for the season and Diamond Miller is averaging just 4.1 points per game.
Carrington has dealt with injuries in the 2025 season, appearing in just 20 games, but she's the reigning Most Improved Player in the WNBA. She should give the Lynx more depth as they chase a title in the 2025 season.
Still, Minnesota's season comes down to Collier's health. Oddsmakers had the Lynx in a tie with the Liberty ahead of Sunday's WNBA action, but with Collier's status going forward unknown, it appears that the betting market is takin a slight step back with Minnesota.
The Lyn made the Finals last season and currently rank No. 1 in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating. If Collier is healthy, there is no doubt that they profile as the No. 1 title contender this season.
It'll be interesting to see how the odds move in this market as the regular season in the W winds down over the next month-plus.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.