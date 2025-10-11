49ers vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will throw down in an NFL Week 5 game between two division leaders who are sitting at 4-1 through the first five weeks of the season.
You can find out which side I'm backing in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Christian McCaffrey UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Mac Jones OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Sterling Shepard Anytime Touchdown (+330) via DraftKings
Christian McCaffrey UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Christian McCaffrey has been a weapon in the passing game this season, but his production in the 49ers' rushing attack has been lacking. He's averaging a measly 3.1 yards per carry on the year, along with 56.4 rushing yards per game. Things won't get any easier for him in this game when he faces a Buccaneers' defense that has been elite at stopping the run in 2025, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry while leading the league in opponent rush EPA.
I envision another rough outing for McCaffrey.
Mac Jones OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-1 on the season, but they've quietly struggled in the secondary. They head into this weekend's games ranking 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, with only the Dolphins ranking worse. They also give up 6.8 yards per throw, one of the worst marks in the NFL. It's also worth noting that Mac Jones has thrown for 279+ passing yards in all three of his starts so far this season.
Sterling Shepard Anytime Touchdown (+330)
Sterling Shepard has been the unsung hero of this Buccaneers offense. He has hauled in 4+ receptions in every game so far, and he's coming off a performance against the Seahawks where he hauled in his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign. He's a great dark horse bet at +330 to score a touchdown for the second straight week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
