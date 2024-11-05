49ers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers haven't got off to the start they were hoping for this season, sitting at 4-4 through their first eight games, but now they're fresh off their BYE week and are primed to go on a run in the second half of the season.
Christian McCaffrey is trending toward making his 2024 season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would surely give the 49ers a much-needed boost.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperately trying to keep their head above water in the NFC South after losing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury. They can ill-afford to lose many more games if they want any chance of catching the Atlanta Falcons.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this NFC duel.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers -5.5 (-105)
- Buccaneers +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers -240
- Buccaneers +198
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-115)
- UNDER 50.5 (-105)
49ers vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- 49ers Record: 4-4
- Buccaneers Record: 4-5
49ers vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- 49ers are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the 49ers' last 10 games
- The 49ers are 5-1 straight up in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Buccaneers' last six games
- Buccaneers are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NFC West opponents
49ers vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Jake Moody, K - Questionable
- Jauan Jenning, WR - Questionable
- Kevin Givens, DT - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Out
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Questionable
- Chris Godwin, WR - IR
- Evan Decker, LS - IR-R
49ers vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel: Even if Christian McCaffrey is back in the lineup for the 49ers, they still need Deebo Samuel to step up in a big way with Brandon Aiyuk and possibly Jauan Jennings still injured. Deebo is a dynamic player and getting the ball in his hand in as many different ways as possible is always going to be a good idea.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cade Otton: The Buccaneers' response to having their receiver room decimated with injuries is to feed the ball to their tight end, Cade Otton, as much as possible. He has seen double-digit targets while hauling in at least eight receptions in three straight games.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the 49ers:
The 49ers have had plenty of things go against them this season, but at 4-4, they still head into Week 10 off their BYE week ranking second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. Now, they're expected to get the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, back in their lineup.
They should get a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers off a short week. Injuries are piling up for Tampa Bay and relying on running the football and throwing double-digit targets to Cade Otton can only take them so far, especially with a defense that has been abysmal at times this season.
I'm willing to bet on the 49ers running away with this one.
Pick: 49ers -5.5 (-105)
