49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Takes Huge Step Toward Making 2024 NFL Debut
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is almost ready to pick up where he left off.
The 49ers officially opened McCaffrey’s practice window on Monday, marking the most encouraging update on the running back’s status in a year fraught with concerns and doubt over his health. McCaffrey will have 21 days for the 49ers to add him to the active roster, with the possibility that he could make his 2024 NFL season debut next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCaffrey was spotted on the field participating in drills at 49ers’ practice on Monday:
McCaffrey has been dealing with calf and Achilles injuries since training camp. He traveled to Germany to receive treatment and was reportedly set to take the field in early November.
The All-Pro’s return is a very welcome sight for the 49ers, who will need to go on a dominant second-half run to secure a spot in the playoffs. In McCaffrey’s absence, Jordan Mason and rookie Isaac Guerendo have done their best to keep the running game going.
In the 2022 season, the 49ers started 3-4, but after acquiring McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, they finished the regular season with 10 straight wins and booked a ticket to the postseason.
This year, the defending NFC champions’ outlook appears to be eerily similar as San Francisco currently sits in third place in the NFC West with a 4-4 record.