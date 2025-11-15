49ers vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can San Francisco Cover?)
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to find their footing as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
The 49ers have alternated wins and losses since starting the season 3-0, and Arizona has also fallen off at 3-6 after a 2-0 start.
The oddsmakers have the 49ers as slight road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers -3 (-105)
- Cardinals +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -166
- Cardinals: -180
Total
- 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The line has shifted just a half point from -2.5 since the odds opened for this one, with the total up a point to 48.5
Can the 49ers make a statement in Arizona?
49ers vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I'm not very high on the San Francisco 49ers, who showed their true colors last week against the Rams. The metrics show the 49ers as the definition of an average team, ranking 15th in both net yards per play and DVOA. Defensively, they have fallen to 26th in opponent EPA per play and 30th in success rate. Only the Cowboys and Bengals defense ranks worse in success rate. They may be able to hit their stride when they get healthy later in the season, but things are quietly looking dire for the 49ers right now.
The Cardinals also haven't been much to write home about this season, but they're getting a field goal's worth of points against a 49ers team that is falling apart, and it seems. I'll take the field goal in this NFC West battle.
Pick: Cardinals +3 (-114)
While it’s true that the 49ers looked bad last week, the Rams and Cardinals are on completely different levels. Arizona’s lone win since Week 2 came against the lowly Cowboys, and even though the Cardinals have played some close games, San Francisco has a leg up on them.
San Francisco has had no problem going on the road to beat inferior teams with a 4-2 record away from home. The 49ers will keep that up on Sunday in Arizona.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Cardinals 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
