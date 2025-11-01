49ers vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Target Dart Rushing)
The New York Giants return home to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
The Giants have lost two straight after a 2-1 stretch to fall back down to 2-6 on the season. Meanwhile, the 49ers have been alternating losses and wins since starting the season 3-0.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for 49ers vs. Giants on Sunday, November 2.
Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-144)
- Jaxson Dart OVER 14.5 Longest Rush (-110)
- Jaxson Dart Anytime Touchdown (+205)
Christian McCaffrey OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-144)
Christian McCaffrey has always been a dual threat out of the backfield, but especially this season. Due to injuries throughout the San Francisco offense, McCaffrey leads the team with 74 targets through eight games.
He has had the highest targets in four of those eight games this season, and he’s made the most of them.
McCaffrey had had at least 50 receiving yards in each of his first seven games before behind held to 43 yards on just three catches last week. He should get back up to his usual seven or eight catches and rack up at least 50 yards against the Giants.
Jaxson Dart OVER 14.5 Longest Rush (-110)
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart may need to use his legs even more this week after Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury. Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be the lead back for the Giants, but Dart will surely get some runs as well.
Dart ran for at least 50 yards in each of his first three games, with a longest rush of 20, 20, and 15 in those contests. He was held in check on the road in Denver and Philadelphia, but returning home should help him out.
The 49ers just let C.J. Stroud go over his 9.5 longest rush line with a 13-yard dash, and Baker Mayfield had a 15-yard run a few weeks back.
Jaxson Dart Anytime Touchdown (+205)
Dart has run for a touchdown in three straight games and four of the five that he’s started in. He’s going to make use of his legs, as explained above, and the Giants should draw up some plays for him, given the injuries in the backfield.
There aren’t too many weapons left on offense for the Giants, so I’ll take Dart to keep his scoring streak going at this +205 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.