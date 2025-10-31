49ers vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Back San Francisco on Road)
New York’s hype train has come screeching to a halt ahead of Week 9. The Giants are 2.5-point home underdogs ahead of their Sunday matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and are in danger of losing their third straight contest this weekend.
Jaxson Dart might have a tough time pulling off his usual magic with a shorthanded offense.
New York lost star wide receiver Malik Nabers to a season-ending leg injury against the Los Angeles Chargers, and rookie running back Cam Skattebo followed suit last weekend by suffering a serious leg injury of his own.
Now, the Giants have no go-to weapon on offense to help match the production of Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco might get Brock Purdy back in this matchup and his return could lift the 49ers against their demoralized opponent.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
49ers vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers: -2.5 (-115)
- Giants: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -148
- Giants: +124
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Both teams are .500 against the spread this year. Dart has changed the Game for New York though, as the Giants are 2-0 against the spread as home underdogs with him starting.
49ers vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
Dart can make plays by improvising with his legs, but will likely be in serious need of help on offense in this matchup. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry and he hasn’t been able to throw for more than 200 yards at MetLife Stadium yet this season with his limited receiving corps.
The 49ers’ defense hasn’t looked great, but its offense can depend on Christian McCaffrey and could get a boost from Burdy if he’s healthy enough to play. San Francisco has a chance to move in the right direction against a Giants team that’ll have to figure out how to play on offense following its latest injuries.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Giants 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.