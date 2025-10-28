49ers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The New York Giants return home to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
The Giants are coming off two straight losses following their upset win over the Eagles, while the 49ers have alternated wins and losses in their last six contests, dropping a 26-15 decision in Houston last week.
Which team will get back on track in Week 9?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.
49ers vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers -2.5 (-120)
- Giants +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -155
- Giants: +130
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
49ers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- 49ers record: 5-3
- Giants record: 2-6
49ers vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The 49ers are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-3-1 in the 49ers' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Giants' games this season.
- The 49ers are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Giants are 2-1 against the spread at home this season.
49ers vs. Giants Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Ricky Pearsall – questionable
- Bryce Huff – questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos – questionable
- Jake Brendel – questionable
- Dee Winters – questionable
- Alfred Collins – questionable
- Mac Jones – questionable
- Brock Purdy – questionable
- Brandon Aiyuk – out
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr. – out
- Jevon Holland – questionable
- Chauncey Golston – questionable
- Paulson Adebo – questionable
- Cam Skattebo – out
49ers vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, New York Giants
The hits kept coming for the Giants offense last week without breakout running back Cam Skattebo going down with an ankle injury. He joins top wideout Malik Nabers on the shelf, taking away another weapon for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart saw his completion percentage come down in the last two weeks on the road as he went 15 of 33 in Denver and 14 of 24 in Philadelphia. However, he made those 14 completions against the Broncos count as he racked up 283 yards and three touchdown passes in what should have been a victory. He also ran for a touchdown in the last three games, giving him four on the season.
Dart looks like he can be the future for the Giants, and he’ll be in the spotlight to see how he reacts as teams continue to build their book on how to defend him, especially with New York missing a few offensive pieces.
49ers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Dart has been a dual threat under center for the Giants this season, with those aforementioned four rushing touchdowns, including a three-game streak. With Skattebo having a long recovery ahead of him, Dart should continue to use his legs for New York.
We’re getting Dart to score a touchdown at +170. The 49ers haven’t allowed a quarterback rushing touchdown yet this season, but C.J. Stroud ran for 30 yards on seven attempts last week, and Kyler Murray had 37 yards on six carries back in Week 3.
I’ll count on Dart to find the end zone for a shorthanded Giants offense.
Pick: Jaxson Dart Anytime Touchdown (+170)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
