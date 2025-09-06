49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are set to face each other in an NFC West duel to begin their respective 2025 NFL seasons.
The news of the day will be whether or not Christian McCaffrey will suit up after being added to the injury list on Thursday. Whether or not he plays may change the chances of either team winning, but we can still attack the props market with full confidence. Let's take a look at my top prop plays for Sunday's showdown.
49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets
- Ricky Pearsall OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Kenneth Walker OVER 2.5 Receptions (+110) via FanDuel
- George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+170) via FanDuel
Ricky Pearsall OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
I'm high on Ricky Pearsall this season. He thrived last year when given the opportunity, including racking up 14 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' final two games. Now, with Brandon Aiyuk sidelined for at least this week, I expect Pearsall to get plenty of looks against the Seahawks.
Kenneth Walker OVER 2.5 Receptions (+110)
Not enough people are talking about involving Kenneth Walker was involved in the Seahawks' passing game last season. He averaged 4.18 receptions per game last season, racking up 299 yards through the air. Despite that, we can bet on him at +110 odds to record just three catches for Seattle on Sunday. As long as his 2024 numbers carry over to 2025, this is going to look like a great bet come Sunday.
George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+170)
Let's not forget that George Kittle is a touchdown machine. He caught eight touchdowns in 15 games last season. Now, with a healthy offense supporting him and the passing game, I expect him to have another big season, especially when it comes to finding the end zone. His scoring on Sunday at +170 is a solid touchdown bet to place.
