49ers vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Bet on McCaffrey)
The San Francisco 49ers hit the road following a 20-10 win over the Falcons last week, but they’re underdogs in Houston against the Texans.
Both teams are a bit beat up, but there are still plenty of props to bet on in this Week 8 matchup.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for 49ers vs. Texans on Sunday, October 26.
Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Texans
- Eddie Pineiro OVER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-149)
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-160)
Eddie Pineiro OVER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-149)
Kicking props aren’t the most fun, but they can be plenty profitable.
49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro is a perfect 17 for 17 through six games this season as the San Francisco offense has given him plenty of opportunities to get points on the board.
Pineiro has made at least two field goals in each of his six games thus far, including four in two straight weeks before last week's 2-for-2 effort.
The Texans allowed two field goals to the Seahawks last week, and there’s not much change up front for the 49ers’ offense. They should continue to be able to get into field goal position without finding the end zone.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Christian McCaffrey has pretty much been the 49ers’ offense this season. He has 981 yards from scrimmage (465 rushing, 516 receiving), which is more than Kendrick Bourne (385) and Ricky Pearsall (323) combined.
The running back ran for 129 yards last week, a season high, but he was still targeted eight times and caught seven of them for 72 yards.
McCaffrey has easily cleared 44 receiving yards in every game this season, with lows of 52 and 57. In every other game, the dynamic back had at least 72 receiving yards.
The Texans haven’t allowed many receiving yards to running backs this season, but they also haven’t played McCaffrey and the 49ers yet.
Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-160)
McCaffrey is also way ahead of his teammates in touchdowns this season. He has six through seven games, which is nearly half of San Francisco’s 13 offensive touchdowns this season.
After being held out of the end zone in Weeks 1 and 3, he’s scored in four straight games, including two touchdowns last week against Atlanta.
The 49ers may not score many touchdowns in Carolina, but McCaffrey is sure to find paydirt.
