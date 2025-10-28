76ers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28
The Philadelphia 76ers moved to 3-0 in the 2025-26 season on Monday night, knocking off the Orlando Magic behind big games from Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre Jr.
Now, the 76ers hit the road to play the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.
Philly has yet to release an injury report, but it rested Joel Embiid on Monday, a sign that he should be good to go in this matchup as the Sixers aim to move to 4-0.
Washington dropped its last game to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and it’s looking to bounce back as a home underdog against an interesting Sixers team.
Philly is as talented as any team in the Eastern Conference, but injury issues have led to oddsmakers placing it in the middle of the pack in terms of win total and playoff odds.
Can the Sixers continue to show that they’re a contender this season?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
76ers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -5.5 (-110)
- Wizards +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -218
- Wizards: +180
Total
- 237.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
76ers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 3-0
- Wizards record: 1-2
76ers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Tre Johnson – questionable
76ers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-182)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Grimes is undervalued in this market against Washington:
The Philadelphia 76ers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday against a Washington Wizards team that is allowing over 14 made 3s per game in the 2025-26 season.
That bodes well for Philly guard Quentin Grimes, who is shooting 10-for-17 (58.8 percent) from 3 this season, knocking down at least two shots from deep in every game.
While Grimes has only attempted five, eight and four shots from deep through three games, he’s a solid bet to knock down at least two shots given his usage in this Philly offense. Grimes is playing 29.3 minutes per game and is still averaging 10.0 field goal attempts.
He should be able to knock down a couple of 3s against a weak Washington defense.
76ers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Bettors may want to wait for Philly’s official injury report before betting on this game, but it appears that Embiid is going to play after sitting out the front end of a back-to-back on Monday.
That would be a major boost to a Philly team that is already 3-0 even with the former MVP playing pretty poorly to open the 2025-26 season.
Washington has struggled out of the gates (as expected), losing by 26 to the Charlotte Hornets in its last game. The Wizards have two double-digit losses and a surprise win over the 1-3 Dallas Mavericks so far, and they may be overvalued as just 5.5-point dogs against this Philly team.
The Sixers clearly hit on the VJ Edgecombe draft pick, and Tyrese Maxey is playing at an All-NBA level to open the season.
As long as Philly doesn’t sit any key rotation players after Monday’s upset against Orlando, I think it’s in a great spot to move to 4-0 on Tuesday.
The Sixers are currently the No. 1 offense in the NBA (in offensive rating), and they’re 11th in net rating. They should be able to handle a rebuilding Washington team that struggled to keep up with Charlotte over the weekend.
Pick: 76ers -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
