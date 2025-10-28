Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, Ivica Zubac and More)
Tuesday should be a fun day to bet on some player props in the NBA, as a ton of superstars are facing off.
Jalen Brunson takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry goes head-to-head with Kawhi Leonard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are all also in action in this five-game slate.
However, stars aren’t the only players to target in the prop market, especially with a few potential breakout stars getting off to strong starts in the 2025-26 season.
Let’s dive into my favorite prop picks for Oct. 28, including a bet on LaMelo Ball against the Miami Heat.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LaMelo Ball OVER 14.5 Assists and Rebounds (+103)
- Ivica Zubac OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-136)
- Zach LaVine OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
- Quentin Grimes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-182)
LaMelo Ball OVER 14.5 Assists and Rebounds (+103)
Ball has gotten off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, and now he takes on a Miami team that is No. 1 in the league in pace, No. 15 in opponent assists per game and No. 20 in opponent rebounds per game.
This game has a total all the way up in the 240s, which signals a high-scoring, up-and-down affair. That bodes well for Ball stuffing the stat sheet, especially since he’s picked up 10, 18 and 26 assists and rebounds over his first three games this season.
Ball is averaging 14.0 potential assists and 11.0 rebounds chances per game this season, and a fast-paced matchup should give him more opportunities to rack up both in Miami on Tuesday night.
The Heat are 2-1 this season, but they’ve played some high-scoring games against Orlando and Memphis early on. If that’s the case tonight, Ball is a value bet at plus money to clear this prop for the third time this season.
Ivica Zubac OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-136)
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has yet to pick up 10 rebounds in a game this season, but I expect that to change on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, and it doesn’t have a ton of depth at the center position to handle Zubac in the paint. That has been obvious in recent seasons, as the Clippers center has 17, 11, 17, 18 and 10 boards against Golden State in his last five meetings with the franchise.
This season, he’s averaging just 6.7 boards per game, but he did pick up a career-high 12.6 boards per night last season.
I think Zubac is a great buy-low candidate on Tuesday.
Zach LaVine OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why LaVine is worth a look after a strong first three games of the 2025-26 campaign:
Betting a scoring OVER against the Oklahoma City Thunder isn’t for the faint of heart, but I believe Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is undervalued on Tuesday night.
OKC is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and Lu Dort and Cason Wallace have both popped up on the injury report this season and could end up missing this game. Plus, Alex Caruso has been in concussion protocol for the Thunder.
LaVine has 30 or more points in three games in a row, taking 24, 18 and 24 shots in the process. He’s shooting 35.7 percent from 3 on over nine attempts per game, and he’s been able to easily clear this number despite only getting to the line for 14 free-throw attempts in three games.
Last season, LaVine averaged 22.4 points per game in 32 games with the Kings on 16.0 shots per night. He’s seen his shots per game rise by six a night early in the 2025-26 season, making him a great buy-low candidate – even against a tough defense.
Quentin Grimes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-182)
The Philadelphia 76ers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday against a Washington Wizards team that is allowing over 14 made 3s per game in the 2025-26 season.
That bodes well for Philly guard Quentin Grimes, who is shooting 10-for-17 (58.8 percent) from 3 this season, knocking down at least two shots from deep in every game.
While Grimes has only attempted five, eight and four shots from deep through three games, he’s a solid bet to knock down at least two shots given his usage in this Philly offense. Grimes is playing 29.3 minutes per game and is still averaging 10.0 field goal attempts.
He should be able to knock down a couple of 3s against a weak Washington defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.