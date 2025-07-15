76ers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Tre Johnson has been one of the more exciting top picks at the 2025 NBA Summer League, and he’s back in action on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly has yet to win a game in Las Vegas, as No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe has been out of the lineup with a thumb injury.
The 76ers are set as underdogs in this matchup, but Washington (1-1) hasn’t exactly dominated so far this summer.
Who should bettors wager on in this matchup? I have a prediction and some players to watch if you’re looking to sprinkle a bet on this Summer League contest.
76ers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +4.5 (-110)
- Wizards -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +160
- Wizards: -192
Total
- 185 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- 76ers record: 0-2
- Wizards record: 1-1
76ers vs. Wizards Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
- VJ Edgecombe
Edgecombe has not suited up yet in Las Vegas due to a thumb injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Monday, giving him at least a chance to play on Tuesday night.
The No. 3 overall pick had some big showings in the Salt Lake City Summer League, including a 28-point double-double in his debut.
Washington Wizards
- Tre Johnson
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson is showing why he may be the best scorer in the draft class.
The Texas product is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting an insanely impressive 58.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Wizards may have a No. 1 option on offense that they can begin to build around for years to come.
76ers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
With Edgecombe’s status up in the air, the Sixers are a very hard team to trust in this matchup.
Not only does Washington have Johnson playing at a high level, but it has other NBA-level players in 2024 first-round picks Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and Kyshawn George on the roster as well this summer.
George had a team-high 24 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this summer.
As for Philly, it has struggled without Edgecombe, losing by 41 to the San Antonio Spurs and two to the Charlotte Hornets so far this summer.
If the Wizards keep playing their top young players, there’s no doubt that they’re the more talented team in this matchup.
Pick: Wizards -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
