A’s vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
Both the A’s and St. Louis Cardinals are likely out of the playoff race in the 2025 season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on their matchup on Tuesday night.
The A’s picked up an 11-3 victory on Monday, and they’ll turn to offseason addition Luis Severino (4.82 ERA) for his first start back from the injured list on Tuesday. Severino has not pitched since Aug. 5.
The Cardinals, who are slight favorites at the best betting sites for this game, have right-hander Miles Mikolas (5.04 ERA) on the mound on Tuesday.
This could be a high-scoring matchup given the struggles both of these starters have faced in 2025, but how should we bet on it?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interleague game.
A’s vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- A’s -1.5 (+151)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-186)
Moneyline
- A’s: -107
- Cardinals: -113
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -111)
A’s vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- A’s: Luis Severino (6-11, 4.82 ERA)
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.04 ERA)
A’s vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSMW, NBCS-CA
- A’s record: 64-75
- Cardinals record: 68-71
A’s vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Rooker is worth a look against the Cards:
A’s slugger Brent Rooker is an interesting home run target on Tuesday with odds set at nearly 4/1 against St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.
This season, Mikolas has a 5.04 ERA and has allowed 24 home runs in 26 appearances. In addition to that, he’s given up at least one home run in 15 of his last 20 starts.
This sets up well for Rooker, who has already homered 27 times this season, including 22 homers against right-handed pitching. While Rooker is hitting for a better average against lefties, he still has a ton of power in righty-righty matchups.
Over the last week, Rooker is hitting .348 with a 1.037 OPS and one homer in six games. He’s a good candidate to stay hot in a favorable matchup tonight.
A’s vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for 14 runs on Monday, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see another high scoring game with Severino (4.82 ERA) on the mound against Mikolas (5.04 ERA).
This season, Severino has allowed three or more runs in 12 of his 24 starts, and the A’s have a suspect bullpen behind him, ranking 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.79).
As for Mikolas, he’s allowed three or more runs in 13 of his 26 outings, posting a 5.88 ERA since June 1.
Over the last 15 days the A’s are ninth in MLB in runs scored, and their offense hasn’t been an issue all season long, ranking 11th in runs, sixth in OPS and fourth in batting average.
While the Cardinals’ bullpen has one of the better ERAs in MLB (3.62), I think this starting pitching matchup should push us pretty close to this number on Sept. 2.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
