Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Giancarlo Stanton, Fernando Tatis Jr.)
September baseball is in full swing on Tuesday night, and there’s plenty of opportunities to bet on some players to leave the yard.
On Monday, Juan Soto came through as one of the three players I bet on to leave the yard, keeping a strong streak going when it comes to predicting these home run hitters.
So, where should bettors look on Tuesday?
I’m targeting New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton (who has become a frequent pick in this column) as well as San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to headline today’s picks.
There’s very fun things more exciting than a home run, and cashing a plus-money bet alongside one makes it even better. Here’s the full breakdown for each home run prop on Tuesday night.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+360)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+265)
- Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Stanton has been great for the Yankees in the 2025 season, hitting 17 home runs in 55 games (44 starts) while posting a .295 batting average and a .999 OPS.
He has a tougher matchup on Tuesday night, as Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez has allowed just nine home runs all season long. So, why bet on Stanton?
Well, the Yankees slugger has absolutely dominated his matchups with Valdez in his career, going 6-for-12 (.500) with one double, one homer and five runs batted in. Even though Valdez is good at avoiding the long ball, Stanton has been able to hit him pretty consistently in his career.
Plus, I think Valdez is worth fading after a rough August where he posted a 5.64 ERA across five starts.
Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+265)
Tatis Jr. has gone into a bit of a power slump as of late, hitting just one home run over his last 23 games, but he has seen his OPS tick up over the last two weeks.
During this two-week stretch, Tatis has an on-base percentage of .393 and an OPS of .806 while homering once.
I think he has a solid matchup on Tuesday against Baltimore Orioles starter Tyler Wells, who is making his 2025 debut. In his career, Wells has given up 53 home runs in 95 games (46 starts), and he allowed a homer in each of his three outings in 2024.
Plus, the Orioles have one of the more beatable bullpens in MLB, posting a 4.62 ERA this season with 71 home runs allowed.
Tatis has hit right-handed pitching well, homering 16 times to go with a .282 batting average and an .850 OPS.
Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+390)
A’s slugger Brent Rooker is an interesting home run target on Tuesday with odds set at nearly 4/1 against St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.
This season, Mikolas has a 5.04 ERA and has allowed 24 home runs in 26 appearances. In addition to that, he’s given up at least one home run in 15 of his last 20 starts.
This sets up well for Rooker, who has already homered 27 times this season, including 22 homers against right-handed pitching. While Rooker is hitting for a better average against lefties, he still has a ton of power in righty-righty matchups.
Over the last week, Rooker is hitting .348 with a 1.037 OPS and one homer in six games. He’s a good candidate to stay hot in a favorable matchup tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
