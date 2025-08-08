A’s vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
The A’s and Baltimore Orioles are both in last place in their respective divisions, and they’re likely out of the mix for a wild card spot with the MLB regular season entering the final stretch.
Still, someone’s gotta come away with a win on Friday night, and we can bet on this matchup in a ton of ways.
My favorite play for this game is in the prop market – which I have shared below – but there could be some value in betting on a side as well.
The A’s will start righty J.T. Ginn (4.28 ERA) in this matchup against Baltimore’s Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been up-and-down in the 2025 season.
Let’s break down the odds, my prediction and more for this American League battle.
A’s vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s -1.5 (+137)
- Orioles +1.5 (-167)
Moneyline
- A’s: -108
- Orioles: -112
Total
- 10 (Over -111/Under -110)
A’s vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- A’s: J.T. Ginn (2-3, 4.28 ERA)
- Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5, 4.42 ERA)
A’s vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): A’s vs. Orioles
- A’s record: 51-66
- Orioles record: 52-63
A’s vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+230)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Kurtz is worth a look against Baltimore:
A’s first baseman Nick Kurtz has been on a tear in the 2025 season, as he’s up to 23 home runs while posting an impressive .304 batting average.
Of Kurtz’s 23 homers, 19 have come against right-handed pitching, and he’s hitting .345 with an insane 1.175 OPS against righties. Over the last 14 days, Kurtz has homered four times while hitting .400, and over the last 28 days he’s hitting .449 with eight homers.
So, it’s safe to say that the youngster is red hot right now.
I love betting on him to go deep on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles and righty Tomoyuki Sugano. So far in 2025, Sugano has allowed 21 home runs in 21 outings while posting a subpar 4.42 ERA.
Kurtz should have no problem teeing off the O’s righty, and Baltimore’s bullpen has been suspect as well, allowing 63 homers this season while posting a 4.77 ERA.
A’s vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Ginn has worked as a starter and a reliever this season, but he’s turned in some solid starts in two of his last three outings, allowing one run back on July 22 and no runs in six innings on July 27.
The A’s are underdogs in this game, but I have a hard time trusting Sugano, as he enters this game with a 1.32 WHIP and a 5.07 Fielding Independent Pitching this season. The O’s righty has given up three or more runs in 12 of his 21 outings this season, and his expected ERA is in the fourth percentile amongst MLB pitchers (5.85).
Meanwhile, Ginn has an expected ERA of 3.56, which ranks in the 68th percentile amongst all MLB pitchers in 2025.
The A’s have won six of their last 10 games, and they’ve actually been a better team on the road (28-32) than at home (23-34 this season).
I’ll fade Sugano just about any chance I can get, even though he’s recorded eight wins in 2025. Eventually his advanced numbers are going to catch up to him.
Pick: A’s Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
