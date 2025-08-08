Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Ketel Marte, Nick Kurtz, Ryan O’Hearn)
Looking to bet on some MLB props for the action on Friday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as every day the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props — a great way to cash in on some favorable odds.
Now, predicting a player to hit a home run isn’t easy, but there are a lot of factors that can help us make an informed wager.
How has a player performed lately? Do they hit lefties or righties unusually well? How have they fared against the night’s starting pitcher in their careers?
These are just some of the factors to consider when looking for home run targets, and I’ve narrowed down a few players for Friday’s action.
Let’s break down each of these bets and their latest odds for Aug. 8.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Aug. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+230)
- Ryan O’Hearn to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+230)
A’s first baseman Nick Kurtz has been on a tear in the 2025 season, as he’s up to 23 home runs while posting an impressive .304 batting average.
Of Kurtz’s 23 homers, 19 have come against right-handed pitching, and he’s hitting .345 with an insane 1.175 OPS against righties. Over the last 14 days, Kurtz has homered four times while hitting .400, and over the last 28 days he’s hitting .449 with eight homers.
So, it’s safe to say that the youngster is red hot right now.
I love betting on him to go deep on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles and righty Tomoyuki Sugano. So far in 2025, Sugano has allowed 21 home runs in 21 outings while posting a subpar 4.42 ERA.
Kurtz should have no problem teeing off the O’s righty, and Baltimore’s bullpen has been suspect as well, allowing 63 homers this season while posting a 4.77 ERA.
Ryan O’Hearn to Hit a Home Run (+550)
A former Oriole, San Diego Padres trade deadline acquisition Ryan O’Hearn is a decent long shot bet to leave the yard on Friday night.
The Padres are hosting the Boston Red Sox, who will have veteran right-hander Walker Buehler on the mound. This season, Buehler has a 5.74 ERA, and he’s allowed 19 home runs in 19 appearances.
O’Hearn has fared well against Buehler in limited at bats, hitting .500 (2-for-4) with one double and one walk.
Plus, O’Hearn is much more effective against right-handed pitching, posting a .285 batting average this season while smacking 13 of his 14 homers. He’s a solid bet at this price.
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Arizona Diamondbacks switch-hitter Ketel Marte is a frequent flier in my Daily Dinger picks, and he has a great matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Marte is facing Rockies lefty Austin Gomber, who enters this matchup with a 6.18 ERA this season. He’s allowed 10 homers in nine appearances, and Marte has crushed Gomber in his career.
Through 26 at bats against Gomber, Marte has 10 hits, three doubles and three home runs, good for a .385 batting average and a 1.275 OPS.
Now, Marte is hitting just .241 against lefties this season, but he’s still homered five times in 112 at bats. I think he’s worth a shot against a Colorado pitching staff that has the worst team ERA in Major League Baseball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.