A's vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
New York Yankees veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman returns to the rotation on Sunday after missing time with a knee injury, and his Yankees are favored to earn a win in their series finale with the A’s.
Both teams have been shut out in a game in this series, as New York won 3-0 on Friday night while the A’s took Saturday’s game 7-0.
The A’s have a former Yankee on the mound in righty Luis Severino, and the A’s big offseason signing enters this game in a bit of a tailspin, posting a 7.14 ERA in five starts in June. Can he turn things around against a New York offense that has struggled in the back half of this month?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
A's vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s +1.5 (-111)
- Yankees -1.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- A’s: +181
- Yankees: -225
Total
- 10 (Over -117/Under -103)
A's vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- A’s: Luis Severino (2-8, 4.83 ERA)
- Yankees: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 11.57 ERA)
A's vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCS-CA
- A’s record: 34-51
- Yankees record: 47-35
A's vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Kurtz is worth a look on Sunday afternoon:
The New York Yankees have Marcus Stroman on the mound on Sunday for the first time since he went down with a knee injury, and the veteran has struggled in 2025.
He posted an 11.57 ERA in three appearances to open 2025, and he’s coming off a 2024 season where he allowed 19 homers in 30 appearances while posting a 4.31 ERA.
Enter A’s slugger Nick Kurtz.
Kurtz has dominated against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .280/.351/.610 slash line while smacking 11 of his 12 homers in the 2025 season. Kurtz is also hitting .327 with seven home runs over the last two weeks, making him one of the hottest hitters in the American League.
I think this is too good of a matchup to pass up in a game with a sky-high total (10) on Sunday.
A's vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
There is a crazy trend entering this game, as the Yankees have hit the UNDER in each of their last 16 games – putting them at 49-30-3 to the UNDER in the 2025 season.
I shared why that’s the bet to make again in this series finale in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB Best Bets column at SI:
The New York Yankees have hit the UNDER in 16 games in a row!
Now, oddsmakers have set the total for Sunday’s series finale against the A’s all the way up at 10, and I can’t help but look to the UNDER once again – even in a questionable pitching matchup.
Marcus Stroman (11.57 ERA) is making his first appearance in quite some time after dealing with a knee injury, and the veteran has struggled for New York in 2025. He’ll take on Luis Severion (a former Yankee), who has seen his ERA jump from 3.89 to 4.83 in June.
Through five June starts, Severino has a 7.14 ERA.
However, the Yankees and A’s are 26th (New York) and 25th (A’s) in runs scored over the last 15 days, and they have combined for just 10 runs in this series with each team getting shut out once.
If the Yankees are willing to pull Stroman early, that could help the UNDER, as New York has the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the 2025 season.
I’ll keep riding this trend on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 10 (-103 at DraftKings)
