Abdul Carter's 2025 NFL Draft Odds to Be First Pick Make Massive Move
The intrigue around the 2025 NFL Draft continues to grow.
With the first pick, the Tennessee Titans are in an interesting position at the onset of a rebuild and turning over its front office after this past season. While typically the first pick for a team in need of a quarterback is reserved for that position, the betting market is showing there is far more to it than just that.
Cam Ward was the early front runner to go to Tennessee following the season, but on the news that the team fired its general manager Ran Carthon and hired former Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, there has been further developments that hint that the team may opt for the best player available.
We are way out from the NFL Draft this spring, but let’s set the stage for what may be a wild cycle with the current betting odds.
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Cameron Ward: +105
- Abdul Carer: +180
- Traivs Hunter: +250
- Sheduer Sanders: +800
Abdul Carter Draft Stock Continues to Rise
There was plenty of speculation following the “generational talent” quote at the Titans introductory press conference for Borgonzi, but it may have been misguided.
Heisman Trophy winner and two-way sensation Travis Hunter saw his number plummet on this quote with plenty of the media feeding into the frenzy, but as the smoke cleared, more people have tied it to Abdul Carter.
The Penn State pass rusher made waves all season as a premier talent and has quickly emerged as the top prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, as noted above.
As more uncertainty builds around the No. 1 pick as Tennessee may be open to going for other positions outside of quarterback, Carter continues to see his odds drop. The prospect has passed Hunter and is now behind only Ward on the odds board at BETMGM.
Stay tuned, this year’s draft cycle is only heating up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.