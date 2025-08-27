Aces vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
The Las Vegas Aces just keep on winning, knocking off the Chicago Sky on Monday night to extend their winning streak to 11 games.
Now, they have a chance to secure sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the league with a win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.
Atlanta has impressed all season long, posting one of the best offensive ratings in the WNBA. Over the last 10 games for each of these teams, they are in the top three in the league in net rating.
So, we should have an extremely interesting battle on our hands on Wednesday.
Oddsmakers have set the Dream as slight favorites in this matchup, but what is the best bet to place?
I have a favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between two teams that could meet down the line in the playoffs with even more at stake.
Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces +1.5 (-110)
- Dream -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: +100
- Dream: -120
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 25-14
- Dream record: 24-13
Aces vs. Dream Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Aces vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
An All-Star this season, Gray has put together a terrific campaign, averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The Dream star has scored 17 or more points in 21 games this season, and she’s scored 24 and 16 points in her two matchups with Las Vegas.
While the Aces are red hot right now, they are still just eighth in the W in opponent points per game, so I wouldn't be shocked if Gray and this Atlanta offense is able to score at a high level on Wednesday – especially at home.
Gray has cleared this line in back-to-back games, and she’s seen a ton of volume as of late, averaging 13.9 shots per game since the All-Star break.
Aces vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces are worth a look as underdogs tonight:
Does the Las Vegas win streak continue on Wednesday?
While I won’t say that the Aces are going to win outright, I’m going to bet on them to cover the spread on the road in this massive matchup with the Dream.
Las Vegas has a net rating of +11.7 over its last 10 games, which is right behind Atlanta (+14.1) and Minnesota (+11.8) during that stretch.
The Aces have thrived on the offensive end, leading the league in offensive rating over the duration of this winning streak, and I think they can challenge a Dream team that is one of the better home teams (12-5) in the WNBA.
Atlanta has been hot as of late as well, winning eight of its last 10 games, but the Aces’ recent run is really hard to bet against – especially when they’re catching points.
I’ll take the points in what could be a playoff preview on Wednesday.
Pick: Aces +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
