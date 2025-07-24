Aces vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 24
A’ja Wilson had a huge game on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream, scoring 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 15-point win at home.
Vegas is in the mix for a playoff spot this season, but it has not been nearly as effective as expected with Jewell Loyd now on the squad in place of Kelsey Plum.
On Thursday, the Aces hit the road to play the Indiana Fever, who are coming off a second straight loss without Caitlin Clark (groin).
Clark’s status for this game will be worth monitoring, as the Aces are set as slight favorites in this game in the opening odds.
Let’s break down this matchup and my prediction for Thursday’s action.
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -1.5 (-110)
- Fever +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -125
- Fever: +105
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Aces record: 12-11
- Fever record: 12-12
Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – day-to-day
Note: Caitlin Clark (groin) missed Tuesday’s loss to New York.
Aces vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop selections were written before odds were released and are suggestions on past player performance.
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER Points
Wilson has two great games against the Fever this season, scoring 24 and 29 points in her matchups against them.
As of late, the reigning league MVP has really stepped things up when it comes to scoring the ball, averaging 31.7 points per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the field over her last three contests.
Indiana is a solid defensive team, but it allowed Jonquel Jones to score 18 points in 23 minutes on Tuesday. Wilson should feast on Thursday night.
Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
This game is going to come down a lot to Clark’s status, but I lean with the Aces to win.
I’d be surprised to see Clark ready to go on such a quick turnaround after she was ruled out well in advance of Tuesday’s game against the Liberty.
Overall, the Fever have really struggled without their star guard, going 8-5 when she plays and just 4-7 in the games that she has missed.
While the Aces have not played up to the standard they set the last few seasons, they did have a big game against Atlanta on Tuesday and have won three in a row.
Since Wilson has dominated matchups with the Fever this season, I don’t mind taking the Aces as small road favorites on Thursday.
However, I’d wait to bet on this game depending upon Clark’s official injury status.
Pick: Aces Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
