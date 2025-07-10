Aces vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
The Las Vegas Aces’ struggles in the 2025 season may continue on Thursday, as they are set as road underdogs against the Washington Mystics with A’ja Wilson’s status up in the air.
Wilson injured her wrist in Tuesday’s loss to the New York Liberty, and she’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s action.
The Mystics and Aces are tied in the standings at 9-10 this season, but Washington has played pretty well as of late, winning six of its last 10 games. The Mystics are in a rebuild, but they are showing they could be a playoff contender in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, the Aces have yet to mesh with Jewell Loyd in the fold alongside Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, and they look like a much different team than the one that won the title in 2023.
Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s matchup, including my favorite player prop, the latest odds and a prediction as one of these teams will be back to .500.
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces +2.5 (-110)
- Mystics -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: +124
- Mystics: -148
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Aces record: 9-10
- Mystics record: 9-10
Aces vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – probable
- A’ja Wilson – questionable
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Aces vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sonia Citron 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Sonia Citron is worth a look in the prop market:
Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has been awesome in the 2025 season, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and an impressive 38.6 percent from 3.
Citron is averaging just 4.4 attempts from 3 per game, but she’s made at least two shots from deep in five of her last seven contests. Overall, Citron has multiple made 3-pointers in 11 of her 19 games in 2025.
I like this matchup at home for the rookie, as the Aces rank eighth in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Plus, Citron’s usage from beyond the arc has spiked over this seven-game stretch, as she’s averaging 5.3 attempts per game, including multiple games with seven or more shots from beyond the arc.
Aces vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
The Aces have been incredibly hard to trust this season, as the market has valued them like a Finals contender yet they are 9-10 and have the eighth-best net rating in the WNBA.
Now, with Wilson potentially out of the lineup, I lean with betting on the Mystics to pick up a win at home on Thursday night.
Washington is 6-3 straight up at home in 2025, and it’s been a solid team to bet on, going 10-9 against the spread. The Aces, on the other hand, are just 7-12 against the spread – one of the worst marks in the WNBA.
Wilson does so much for Las Vegas on both ends of the floor, and it’s hard to see the Aces slowing down the frontcourt of Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin without one of the best interior defenders in the W.
I’d wait to bet this game until there is an official status for Wilson, but if she sits, Washington is an easy play on Thursday.
Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
