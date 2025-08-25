Aces vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
The Las Vegas Aces have won 10 games in a row to jump all the way up to the No. 3 seed in the WNBA heading into Monday night’s road date with the Chicago Sky.
Even with Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins back, the Sky are just 9-27 this season and 2-8 in their last 10 games, which is a big reason why the best betting sites have them set as double-digit underdogs on Monday night.
After pulling off an upset win over the New York Liberty, the Sky were then upset themselves, losing by 10 at home to the Connecticut Sun.
That makes Chicago a very risky team to back in the betting market, especially against A’ja Wilson and the Aces. Las Vegas has not only won 10 games in a row, but it is just half a game out of the No. 2 seed in the W.
Over their last 10 games, the Aces have a net rating of +13.9. Can they keep that going on the road against Chicago?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -10.5 (-110)
- Sky +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -575
- Sky: +425
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 24-14
- Sky record: 9-27
Aces vs. Sky Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Aces vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER Points
This is a great matchup for Wilson, who has increased her points per game average to 23.2 per night.
Wilson is facing a Chicago defense that allows 86.4 points per game and ranks dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating.
The reigning league MVP has been on fire during this 10-game winning streak, scoring 30 or more points five times while averaging 27.0 points per game. She’s shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3 during this stretch.
I can’t help but bet on Wilson to have yet another big game on Monday.
Aces vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The Aces are rolling right now, and bettors are going to want to keep riding the train on Monday against the Sky.
Even though Las Vegas is just 10-9 on the road this season, the Aces should be able to make quick work of a Chicago team that has struggled to defend all season long and is just 15-21 against the spread despite constantly being set as a major underdog.
The Sky are just 5-14 straight up at home, and over each of these team’s last 10 games, there are some glaring differences.
Las Vegas is No. 2 in the league in net rating (+13.9) while the Sky are No. 13 (-13.9). On top of that, Las Vegas has the best offensive rating and third-best defensive rating during this stretch while Chicago is last and third-to-last in those categories.
Even with Reese and Atkins healthy, the Sky aren’t consistent enough to trust against the hottest team in basketball.
I’ll lay the points with the Aces as they seek an 11th straight win.
Pick: Aces -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
