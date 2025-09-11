Aces vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11
The Los Angeles Sparks upset the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to keep them alive in the race for a playoff spot.
L.A. was eliminated with the Seattle Storm picking up a win on Tuesday, and the Sparks have to be thinking about a few games they dropped early in the season that likely cost them a playoff spot.
To close out the regular season, the Sparks will face the Las Vegas Aces, who are looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the W.
Vegas is heading into the playoffs on a high note, as it has won 15 games in a row, skyrocketing up the standings in the process.
Can A’ja Wilson and company extend that streak on Thursday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this regular-season finale.
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -10 (-115)
- Sparks +10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Aces: -600
- Sparks: +440
Total
- 168 (Over -112/Under -108)
Aces vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 29-14
- Sparks record: 21-22
Aces vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Kierstan Bell – day-to-day
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Aces vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made
I keep going back to this prop for Young because the Aces star guard keeps hitting it.
Young has made at least two shots from deep in four of her last five games, and she’s shooting 40.0 percent from 3 on five attempts per game since the All-Star break.
This is a great matchup against the Sparks, who rank dead last in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and 11th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
Aces vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the UNDER in this Western Conference battle:
The Sparks have been the best OVER team in the WNBA this season, but they have nothing to play for on Thursday after the Seattle Storm won and eliminated them from the playoffs on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas has the No. 2 defensive rating in the WNBA over its last 10 games, going UNDER 168 points in six of its last eight games.
The last time these teams played (back on July 29) they combined for 163 points in a win for the Aces on the road.
Las Vegas’ lengthy winning streak has set it up to earn the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings, and I think it makes a final statement against a Sparks team that may feel out of gas after making a late push for the playoffs and still coming up short.
I’ll bet the UNDER on Thursday with the Aces suddenly becoming one of the top defensive squads in the W.
Pick: UNDER 168 (-108 at DraftKings)
