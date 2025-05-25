Aces vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm matched up in the WNBA playoffs last season, and they’ll play for the first time this season on Sunday night.
Las Vegas, which has won back-to-back games, is favored over a Storm team that beat the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury after a 22-point loss in its season opener.
These teams are intertwined this season after a three-team deal in the offseason sent star guard Jewell Loyd from Seattle to Las Vegas. The Storm received the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and they selected French sensation Dominique Malonga.
The rookie has yet to play a ton this season, but she figures to be a big part of the future in Seattle.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -4 (-108)
- Storm +4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Aces: -180
- Storm: +150
Total
- 162 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Aces record: 2-1
- Storm record: 2-1
Aces vs. Storm Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- Megan Gustafson – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Aces vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins OVER 19.5 Points (+102)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Skylar Diggins is a great prop target on Sunday:
So far this season, Diggins is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3.
The veteran guard has at least 21 points in every game in 2025, and she’s taken 14, 16 and 16 shots in those matchups. That’s a pretty solid floor for the six-time All-Star, especially since she’s shooting the ball at such an efficient rate.
The Aces are No. 5 in defensive rating, but Diggins should have the ball in her hands a ton on Sunday. I’ll back her at this price to score 20 or more points for the fourth game in a row.
Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Diggins has been great in 2025, but the Seattle offense has struggled as a whole scoring less than 80 points in every game.
As a result, the Storm are just 10th in the WNBA in offensive rating, which may make it tough to compete with an Aces team that features scorers like A’ja Wilson, Loyd and Jackie Young. The Aces are also a top-five team in defensive rating in the 2025 season, holding the Connecticut Sun to just 62 points and the Washington Mystics to just 72 points in back-to-back wins.
Seattle’s decision to trade Loyd for the No. 2 overall pick was a sign that it was willing to take a slight step back after finishing in the top five in the league last season.
I’ll back the Aces to cover the spread on Sunday night.
Pick: Aces -4 (-108 at DraftKings)
