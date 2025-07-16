Aces vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 16
The Las Vegas Aces are looking to get back to .500 before the All-Star break, and they’re set as road favorites against No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
Dallas has just six wins this season, and it’s dealt with a ton of injuries that have certainly limited the team’s ceiling in 2025.
However, the Aces have not been great in 2025 either, and they only beat the Wings by four points – at home – in their last meeting. Las Vegas is struggling to find the championship level that it had in the 2023 season, and A’ja Wilson and company are in danger of missing the playoffs if they don’t turn things around after the break.
Here’s how I’m betting on this matchup on Wednesday night.
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -5 (-110)
- Wings +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -205
- Wings: +170
Total
- 171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, Vegas 34
- Aces record: 10-11
- Wings record: 6-16
Aces vs. Wings Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Ty Harris – out
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
Aces vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER Points
Since returning from concussion protocol, Bueckers is averaging 20.3 points per game over an 11-game stretch, including a 21-point showing in her last game, even with Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) back in the lineup.
The Aces are just ninth in the W in defensive rating and opponent points per game, and Bueckers scored 16 points on 19 shots in her lone meeting with Las Vegas this season. If the former UConn star continues to take a ton of shots, she’s going to push the 20-point mark again on Wednesday.
Bueckers is averaging 16.3 shots per game over her last 11 contests.
Aces vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The last time these squads faced off, they combined for 172 points (88-84 Aces win), and Dallas has been one of the better OVER teams (12-10) in the WNBA this season.
Neither of these teams thrives on the defensive end, and it’s evident in several key statistics:
Defensive Rating
- Dallas: 107.7 (10th)
- Las Vegas: 102.9 (9th)
Points Per Game Allowed
- Dallas: 86.7 (11th)
- Las Vegas: 81.9 (9th)
Opponent Field Goal Percentage
- Dallas: 45.2% (11th)
- Las Vegas: 44.6% (10th)
The Aces are fresh off of a game where both they and the Valkyries scored over 100 points, and Golden State is one of the five-worst offensive teams in the W this season.
These teams are both in the middle of the pack in pace, but I think stops will be few and far between on Wednesday night. I expect the Wings and Aces to be around that 172 number once again.
Pick: OVER 171.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
