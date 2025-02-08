Alabama vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Can Arkansas make a late push for the NCAA Tournament?
The Razorbacks are on a stunning heater after being seemingly out of answers with the loss of star guard Boogie Fland for the season. Arkansas has rattled off three wins in the last four contests with the lone loss being by three points to Oklahoma. The Razorbacks have beaten Kentucky and Texas on the road and will look to score a home upset win against Alabama to continue building a compelling resume.
However, the Crimson Tide are the considerable road favorites with only one loss in SEC play and winners of 12 of its last 13. Can Alabama avoid an upset to the surging Razorbacks?
Here’s our betting preview.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: -5.5 (-102)
- Arkansas: +5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Alabama: -205
- Arkansas: +168
Total: 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama Record: 19-3
- Arkansas Record: 14-8
Alabama vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: Sears hasn’t been as dominant as last season, but he is starting to round into form, offsetting his drop-off in three-point shooting with an elite knack at getting to the rim, ranking fifth in SEC free throw rate. Overall, despite worse efficiency, Sears is the hub of a top five offense, averaging 18 points and five assists per game.
Arkansas
Adou Thiero: The junior forward has been on a tear of late, scoring 21 on his former team, Kentucky, last weekend and following it up with 14 points and five rebounds against Texas. The wing is averaging 16 and six on the season while shooting 57% from the field.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Arkansas has found its way in SEC play, but this matchup doesn’t set up well for Coach Cal’s Hogs.
The Alabama drop defense should contest Arkansas’ three-point shooting well that has been a catalyst for the team’s recent heater. The Razorbacks are shooting 42% from beyond the arc in the last three games, but Alabama is elite at shutting off the perimeter for opponents, posting the 36th lowest opponent three-point rate and ranking 10th in the country in three-point percentage.
With Arkansas unable to keep it going from distance, I don’t see how the team keeps up with the blistering Alabama offense that has struggled to defend the perimeter well, ranking 14th in SEC three-point percentage allowed and 10th in defensive rebounding rate.
Alabama is as sound of an offense as any in the country and does a great job on the offensive glass in addition to getting to the charity stripe, ranking second in SEC play in free throw rate.
I like the Crimson Tide to hand the Razorbacks some much needed regression and for the team to cover on the road on Saturday night.
PICK: Alabama -6.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
