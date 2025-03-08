Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
There is plenty on the line in the regular season finale between Auburn and Alabama as rivals do battle for a second time this season.
The Tigers, off a rare loss in SEC play, will host Alabama after winning in Tuscaloosa in the first meeting. The Crimson Tide can put themselves in position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win at Auburn, but oddsmakers aren’t giving them much of a chance.
Should you trust the Crimson Tide? We have another way to bet on this SEC showdown.
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: +8.5 (-110)
- Auburn: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama: +285
- Auburn: -375
Total: 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama Record: 23-7
- Auburn Record: 27-3
Alabama vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: Despite a slow start against Auburn in the first meeting, Sears had a big second half as the Crimson Tide nearly erased a first half deficit to win. While he made only two of his 11 three-point shots, Sears finished with a team high 18 points while getting to the free throw line 11 times. On the season, Sears is averaging over 19 points per game with five assists.
Auburn
Johni Broome: It was an uncharacteristically quiet performance from the Wooden Award candidate Broome in the Tigers' loss at Texas A&M. He scored eight points and had seven rebounds in the loss, but that’s far from the norm for the big man, who was the best player on the floor against Alabama, scoring 19 points with 14 rebounds and six assists.
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
I’m siding with the over in this one as Alabama has been privy to shoutouts against the best offenses on their schedule.
Against the four other best offenses in the SEC this season – Auburn, Missouri, Florida, Kentucky – Alabama has allowed an average of 96.6 points per game and the totals of those games have averaged 191.6 points per game.
On the road, I do think Alabama can still put up points in bunches in the country’s fastest offense. The team is elite at generating second chances, which has been a poor part of Auburn’s game in SEC play, which ranks 14th in defensive rebounding rate.
The Tigers have a talented front court, but its interior defense has been shaky during league games, sixth in two-point field goal percentage defense, which is notable against Alabama’s SEC best two-point offense.
In a game that will surely feature plenty of possessions, expect Auburn’s national best offense according to KenPom to get plenty of points on Alabama on its home floor, especially after dropping 94 in the first meeting.
Forget taking a side, take the over in what’s sure to be a high scoring matchup.
PICK: OVER 178.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
