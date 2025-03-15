Alabama vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Semifinal
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators met in their penultimate games in the regular season, and the Gators walked away with the victory in a 99-94 shootout.
Now, the two teams will face off in the SEC semifinals with a berth in the final on the line. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this battle between two top-five nationally ranked teams.
Alabama vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama +3.5 (-110)
- Florida -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama +136
- Florida -164
Total
- OVER 170.5 (-110)
- UNDER 170.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama Record: 25-7 (13-5 Conference)
- Florida Record: 28-4 (14-2 Conference)
Alabama vs. Florida Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Alabama
Mark Sears: It's no secret who the player to watch is on Alabama, but Mark Sears didn't have his best stuff in the Crimson Tide's quarterfinal win against Kentucky, going just 29.4% from the field and putting up 13 points. The good news is that he did score 30 points against Florida when the two teams met 10 days ago.
Florida
Alex Condon: Alex Condon took over the game for the Gators when they beat the Crimson Tide in the regular season, putting up 27 points and 10 rebounds. He had a quiet performance against Missouri, but I fully expect him to have another big performance against Alabama on Saturday.
Alabama vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
46.2% of Alabama's shots come from beyond the arc, which means they're going to have a tough time when they face a team with a strong perimeter defense, and that's exactly what Florida has. The Gators enter the game seventh in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc.
In their regular season matchup, another big reason for the Gators' win was their ability to grab 16 offensive rebounds. That adds up with the metrics for both teams. Florida ranks eighth in the country in offensive rebounding, while Alabama ranks 135th in defensive rebounding.
I expect a similar result to their regular season meeting. Florida is a step above Alabama and will prove it on Saturday.
Pick: Florida -3.5 (-110) via FanDuel
