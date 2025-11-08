Alabama vs. St. John’s Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 8
St. John's 2025 NCAA Tournament run ended unceremoniously last season, losing to Arkansas in the Round of 32. They'll try to go on another run this season and repeat as Big East champions, and they enter the 2025-2026 campaign as the No. 5-ranked team in the country.
After disposing of Quinnipiac in their opening game, they'll now host No. 15 Alabama in this intriguing out-of-conference showdown. The Crimson Tide cruised past North Dakota in their season opener.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Alabama vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama +6.5 (-110)
- St. John's -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas +225
- St. John's -275
Total
- OVER 168.5 (-110)
- UNDER 168.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Arkansas Record: 1-0
- St. John's Record: 1-0
Alabama vs. St. John's Key Player to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell, F - St. John's Red Storm
Dillon Mitchell is going to play a big role in St. John's success this season. The former Texas Longhorn and Cincinnati Bearcat has already made his presence known, putting up 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals, and one block in their season opener. We'll find out more as the season progresses, just how impactful a role he will play this season.
Alabama vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
Alabama has struggled when facing elite defenses the past couple of seasons. Their ability to put up points in bunches from beyond the arc has worked against inferior opponents, but when they face a team that can shut down the perimeter, they have a tough time getting past them.
Unfortunately for them, St. John's has established itself as one of the best defensive teams in the country in the Rick Pitino era. St. John's has also re-tooled in the offseason and may be even better this year than they were last season.
I'll lay the points with the Red Storm at Madison Square Garden.
Pick: St. John's -6.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!