Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Alabama and Tennessee do battle for the first time this season as the regular season draws to a close.
The two teams are jockeying for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win for either team going a long way towards fortifying its standing. The Crimson Tide offense is a juggernaut, but will have to prove it can out-class arguably the best defense in the country on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s how to bet this high leverage SEC showdown.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: +3.5 (-104)
- Tennessee: -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Alabama: +146
- Tennessee: -178
Total: 158.5 (Over -115//Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama Record: 23-5
- Tennessee Record: 23-5
Alabama vs. Tennessee Best Prop Bets
Alabama
Grant Nelson UNDER 9.5 Points (-114)
This matchup doesn’t suit the senior center all that well with Tennessee’s defense shutting off the interior for its opponents. The Vols rank 28th in average shot proximity and are the best defense around the rim, first in field goal percentage according to Haslametrics.
Nelson is the Crimson Tide’s rim running threat and an adept finisher, but I don’t trust his usage holding up on the road.
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
Alabama’s defense does a great job of forcing teams into isolation sets, but Zeigler’s ball handling will generate plenty of assist opportunities to still get over this mark.
The senior guard has a top 10 assist rate nationally and is at the top of the SEC in that same metric during conference play. Alabama’s defense has struggled throughout conference play, posting the league’s lowest turnover percentage and allowing teams to shoot about 50% on two-point shots.
Zeigler is the engine behind the Tennessee offense and the ball will funnel through him and his ability to set up his teammates, at a cheap price I’ll go for the over in a game that can feature plenty of possessions given the Crimson Tide’s pace.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
I’ll lay it with the home favorite Vols, who have matchup edges on the defensive side of the floor against Alabama’s offense.
Yes, the Crimson Tide are elite on that side of the ball, but the Vols defense is among the best in the country in transition denial, allowing teams to push in the open court at a fourth percentile rate.
If Alabama is forced to play in the half court, the offense will predictably suffer. Further, the team’s perimeter oriented offense will be up against it facing the elite Tennessee perimeter defense that is third in the country in three-point percentage allowed.
The Crimson Tide thrive on winning the shot volume battle, but I don’t envision that holding up on the road against Tennessee’s defense that is top five in defensive rebounding rate and opponent free throw rate against SEC competition.
On the other side of the floor, Tennessee will be tasked with navigating Alabama’s isolation inducing defense. The team has taken a step back in terms of overall efficiency based around its three-point heavy offense, but I’m bullish on the team’s ability to do enough from distance as its shooting 43% from beyond the arc in SEC play.
Both teams are volatile with the three-point shot dictating a ton of its outcomes, but I’ll side with the home team’s defense and ability to slow this game down to get the cover.
PICK: Tennessee -3.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
