Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Bears)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is set to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after logging a full practice on Friday.
The Saints removed Kamara from their injury report, setting the veteran running back up for an intriguing matchup against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
This season, Kamara has 83 carries for 314 yards and 22 receptions for 122 yards. He's only found the end zone once (in Week 1), and he's split time at the position with running back Kendre Miller. Kamara has still played 72.3 percent of the Saints' snaps in 2025.
New Orleans is an underdog in Week 7, but this could be a prime spot to back Kamara in the prop market, as the Bears have allowed 5.7 yards per carry through their first five games.
Here's a breakdown of our favorite prop bet for the Saints running back on Sunday.
Best Alvin Kamara Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Bears
Alvin Kamara OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan broke down his favorite prop for Kamara in his Player Prop Countdown:
The Bears' defense has struggled to stop the run this season. They have the second-highest opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.7 yards per rush. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Saints' running back Alvin Kamara to go over his rushing yards total of 45.5. Kamara has had double-digit carries in five of his six games this season.
Kamara should be in line for a steady workload in Week 7, as he's received at least eight carries in every game and 10 or more carries in five games this season. He's worth a look at this discounted number on Sunday.
