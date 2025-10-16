NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Prop Bets for Week 7 (Bet Jayden Daniels to Torch Cowboys Defense)
Week 6 was, unfortunately, the worst week the Player Prop Countdown has seen so far in the 2025 season. We went 3-6-1 for -3.51 units, which brings our season-to-date record to 28-31-1 for -6.29 units. The good news is, my No. 1-ranked picks are sitting at 4-2 for +1.2 units.
As we approach the halfway mark of the season, it's time to get hot. Let's dive into my top 10 player props for Week 7 action.
NFL Week 7 Prop Bets
10) Jared Goff OVER 248.5 Pass Yards (-114)
The Buccaneers may be 5-1 on the season, but their secondary has been quietly terrible to start the season. Tampa Bay ranks 27th in opponent dropback success rate, 20th in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed 7.0 yards per pass attempt.
The Buccaneers do a great job of defending against the run, so the Lions would be smart to stick to throwing the ball, which should do big things for Jared Goff's production in this game. It's also worth noting that Goff has averaged 14.1 more passing yards per game when he plays at home.
9) Woody Marks OVER 2.5 Receptions (+115)
A weekly bet I've been making is taking the OVER on receptions for whichever running back is facing the Seattle Seahawks. As good as the Seahawks are, they've allowed the most receptions to running backs this season. Let's follow that strategy again this week and bet on Texans' rookie running back, Woody Marks, to haul in at least three receptions at +115.
8) Jerry Jeudy Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Jerry Jeudy's production has been relatively quiet since Dillon Gabriel took over as quarterback, but now he and the Browns' passing game get an extremely favorable matchup against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. The Dolphins allow 7.6 yards per pass attempt while ranking 31st in opponent dropback EPA and last in opponent dropback success rate. It's rare to be able to bet on a team's starting receiver at north of 2-1 odds to score a touchdown, so I'm going to jump on this opportunity in Week 7.
7) Alvin Kamara OVER 45.5 Rush Yards (-110)
The Bears' defense has struggled to stop the run this season. They have the second-highest opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.7 yards per rush. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Saints' running back Alvin Kamara to go over his rushing yards total of 45.5. Kamara has had double-digit carries in five of his six games this season.
6) Trevor Lawrence Longest Completion UNDER 34.5 Yards (-118)
The Los Angeles Rams' secondary has done a great job of keeping the ball in front of them. They have allowed just 13 passing plays of 20+ yards and only one passing play of 40+ yards. They also have allowed the fewest yards per completion at 8.7. That gives me faith they're going to keep the Jaguars quarterback in check. Trevor Lawrence has recorded passes of 30+ yards in half of his starts this season.
5) Rico Dowdle OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-110)
It's time to jump on the Rico Dowdle hype train. He's coming off a combined 389 rushing yards over the past two games, and he's averaging an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry now through the first six weeks. He and the Panthers will now face a Jets team that's allowing 4.3 yards per carry. We're only asking him to gain 64 yards on the ground to cash this bet.
4) Jaxson Dart to Throw an Interception (-118)
This is a nightmare situation for Jaxson Dart. He and the Giants have to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos, who have arguably the best secondary in the NFL. The Broncos rank second in opponent dropback EPA, first in opponent dropback success rate, and they allow the lowest completion percentage at 57.67%. All of that combined makes me think the rookie quarterback is bound to throw an interception.
3) Jalen Hurts UNDER 209.5 Pass Yards (-113)
The Vikings' defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, is going to put Jalen Hurts in a blender with his blitz packages. Being pressured leads to Hurts making bad throws, especially when trying to throw against a secondary that leads the NFL in opponent dropback EPA. I don't think he's going to go over this passing yards total on Sunday.
2) Cameron Dicker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-110)
I haven't bet on a kicker prop yet this season, but now's the time to do it. The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled in the red zone in 2025, converting just 35% of their red zone trips to touchdowns, which is the lowest rate in the league. Now they take on a Colts defense that has allowed a touchdown on just 57.89% of red zone trips against them. If those trends hold true, Dicker is going to have a busy day. He has already had 8+ kicking points in four of the Chargers' six games this season.
1) Jayden Daniels OVER 222.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Cowboys' defense has been horrific this season. They rank last in opponent dropback EPA, 28th in opponent dropback success rate, and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.8 yards per throw. Jayden Daniels has already gone over this number in two of his four starts this season, and now he has by far is most favorable match. He's going to torch this Dallas defense.
