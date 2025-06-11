Is Alyssa Thomas Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Mercury)
Phoenix Mercury star forward Alyssa Thomas has not played in a game since May 27, but it appears that she's on track to make her return on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.
Thomas has been dealing with a calf injury, and she's appeared in just five of Phoenix's 10 games in the 2025 season.
This update is great news for the Mercury, as they've already spent all of the 2025 season with star guard Kahleah Copper out of the lineup.
Copper is one of the best scorers in the game, so Thomas, Satou Sabally and others will be tasked with picking up the slack on Wednesday against the 1-9 Wings.
With the news that Thomas is tracking to play, oddsmakers at DraftKings moved the Mercury from five-point favorites to six-point favorites on Wednesday night. Phoenix is 6-4 in the 2025 season, and it ranks sixth in the league in net rating.
In the five games that Thomas missed, the Mercury went 2-3.
This season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. A nightly triple-double threat, Thomas should thrive against a Wings defense that is one of the five worst units in the league so far in the 2025 season.
