Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for US Open Quarterfinals
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is through to the quarterfinals of the US Open, and she’ll face a familiar opponent in American Amanda Anisimova.
These two players matched up in the final at Wimbledon, but the match could not have gone worse for Anisimova. She failed to win a single game, losing 6-0, 6-0 to Swiatek, who captured her first ever Wimbledon title.
Now, Anisimova will aim to exorcise some demons on Wednesday in New York.
Swiatek won the US Open back in 2022, and she’s had an impressive 2025 at Grand Slam events, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open before breaking through with a win at Wimbledon.
As a result, the best betting sites have her favored to win this match. Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Wednesday’s battle between two of the top-10 players in the world.
Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Amanda Anisimova: +270
- Iga Swiatek: -350
Total
- 21.5 (Over -110/Under -125)
Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Amanda Anisimova: How Did They Get Here?
Anisimova has put together by far her best showing at the US Open, as she had never made it past Round 3 in her career and had a first-round exit in 2024.
The American is building on a strong showing at Wimbledon, and she knocked off No. 18 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round to advance.
Now, Anisimova must face Swiatek, who dominated in her their lone match against each other.
Iga Swiatek: How Did They Get Here?
The 2022 US Open champion is back in the quarterfinals for the third time in four years, and she’s done it by winning three of her four matches in straight sets.
On Monday, Swiatek knocked off No. 13 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the quarters. This has been a great season for Swiatek, as she’s made three consecutive semifinal appearances at Grand Slams.
Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest odds for this match – Swiatek -350 – the No. 2 player in the world has an implied probability of 77.78 percent to advance to the semifinals.
Both Swiatek and Anisimova have impressed at this year’s US Open, but their lone meeting at the Wimbledon sticks out like a sore thumb.
Not only did Swiatek win, she won in dominant fashion without losing a single game. I doubt that happens again, but Anisimova has a lot to get past to beat one of the best players in the world.
Swiatek has dropped just one set in New York this year, and she’s been in terrific form in the majors this year, making the final four in each.
Anisimova, on the other hand, has just two semifinal appearances in Grand Slams in her career.
I think the American plays much better than she did at Wimbledon, but I’ll still bet on Swiatek to take this match in straight sets.
Pick: Swiatek in Straight Sets (-120 at DraftKings)
